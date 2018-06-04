Inmate dies at Penobscot County Jail

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 4, 2018 1:00 pm

Updated: June 4, 2018 1:13 pm

A Greenbush woman died after she was found unconscious in her cell at the Penobscot County Jail on Sunday, according to the sheriff’s office.

Correctional officers unsuccessfully tried to resuscitate Jennifer Dyer, 37, when they found her unresponsive around 4:46 p.m., according to Chief Deputy William Birch. Bangor Rescue services also responded to the jail to perform CPR and first aid, he said.

The Bangor Police Department and Sheriff’s detectives are investigating Dyer’s death, which hasn’t been deemed suspicious, according to Birch. Authorities are working with Chief Medical Examiner’s office and have notified the Department of Corrections of the death, which is standard protocol, he said.

Dyer was brought to the jail around 11:30 a.m. Saturday on two outstanding warrants, Birch said. She was arrested on Main St. in Orono for warrants regarding fines and operating a vehicle after her license was suspended or revoked, according to the jail log.

