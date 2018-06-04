New Presque Isle airline service can’t start early, city says

After PenAir announced that it would be ending its service to Boston June 1, a month before its federally-subsidized contract ends, the new carrier, United Airlines, informed the city of Presque Isle that it cannot begin any earlier than July 1, city spokesperson Kim Smith said in a press release.
“While United clearly understands what it means to the community not to have air service, they are and must be committed to maintaining a high level of safety,” Smith said in the release issued Monday.
