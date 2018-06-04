National Politics
June 04, 2018
George H.W. Bush leaving Maine hospital

Paul Morse | AP
This photo provided by Office of George H. W. Bush shows a photo of former President George H.W. Bush that has tweeted on Friday, June 1, 2018 from his hospital bed while reading a book about himself and his late wife in Biddeford, Maine.
The Associated Press

Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

A Bush spokesman tweeted Monday that the president “deeply” appreciates the care and good wishes he has received.

The 41st president is 93. He posted a picture of himself Friday reading the book “George & Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story.”

Bush said the book is “a wonderful walk down memory lane” and “another reminder of how lucky” he has been in life.

His wife Barbara Bush died in April at age 92. They had been married for 73 years.

Comments

