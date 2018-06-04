George H.W. Bush leaving Maine hospital

Paul Morse | AP Paul Morse | AP

The Associated Press • June 4, 2018 1:19 pm

Former President George H.W. Bush is leaving a Maine hospital after being treated for low blood pressure and fatigue.

A Bush spokesman tweeted Monday that the president “deeply” appreciates the care and good wishes he has received.

The 41st president is 93. He posted a picture of himself Friday reading the book “George & Barbara Bush: A Great American Love Story.”

Bush said the book is “a wonderful walk down memory lane” and “another reminder of how lucky” he has been in life.

His wife Barbara Bush died in April at age 92. They had been married for 73 years.

