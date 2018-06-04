Health
June 04, 2018
Maine CDC urges residents to get hepatitis tests, vaccines

Ryan Skinner | AP
This undated photo provided by Dynavax on February 2018 shows a vial of the Heplisav-B vaccine. It was licensed in the U.S., in November 2017 and is the first new hepatitis B vaccine in 25 years.
The Associated Press

AUGUSTA, Maine — The Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention is reminding residents of the state to get tested for hepatitis and ask about available vaccines.

The agency says Maine has seen an increase in cases of hepatitis B and hepatitis C in recent years. The viral form of the disease is one of the top causes of liver cancer in the country.

One of the challenges of the disease is that most infected people won’t have any symptoms. Then, the only way to know they have it is to get tested.

There are vaccines available for hepatitis A and hepatitis B, but not hepatitis C. Treatments exist to keep hepatitis B and hepatitis C under control, but the Maine CDC says preventing life-threatening liver disease requires detecting hepatitis early.

Comments

