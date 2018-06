June 3, 2018 9:05 pm

Local schedule; golf, harness racing, Little League results|

High school playoffs

BASEBALL

NORTH

Preliminaries

Monday, June 4

Class B

BP3: No. 11 Belfast (9-7) at No. 6 Gardiner (12-4), 4 p.m.

BP5: No. 13 Presque Isle (6-10) at No. 4 Oceanside (13-3), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 5

Class B

BP1: No. 9 Waterville (10-6) at No. 8 Nokomis (10-6), 2:30 p.m.

BP2: No. 10 John Bapst (8-8) at No. 7 Old Town (9-7)

BP4: No. 12 MCI (7-9) at No. 5 Hermon (11-5)

BP6: No. 14 Caribou (4-12) at No. 3 Mt. Desert Island (11-5)

Class C

CP1: No. 9 Central (6-10) at No. 8 Orono (7-9)

CP2: No. 10 Lee Academy (4-12) at No. 7 Calais (12-4)

Class D

DP1: No. 9 Stearns (7-9) at No. 8 Jonesport-Beals (9-3)

DP2: No. 10 Deer Isle-Stonington (4-12) at No. 7 Greater Houlton Christian (11-3)

DP3: No. 11 Hodgdon (5-9) at No. 6 Penobscot Valley (13-3)

DP4: No. 12 Ashland (5-8) at No. 5 Katahdin (10-4)

DP5: No. 13 Wisdom (5-7) at No. 4 Central Aroostook (8-6)

DP6: No. 14 Southern Aroostook (4-10) at No. 3 Woodland (14-2)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 7

Class A

A1: No. 5 Hampden Academy (11-5) at No. 4 Lewiston (12-4), 4 p.m.

A2: No. 6 Mt. Ararat (11-5) at No. 3 Edward Little (13-3), 4 p.m.

A3: No. 7 Skowhegan (8-8) at No. 2 Oxford Hills (13-3)

A4: No. 8 Messalonskee (8-8) at No. 1 Bangor (15-1)

Class B

B1: BP4 winner at BP5 winner

B2: BP3 winner at BP6 winner

B3: BP2 winner at No. 2 Brewer (11-5)

B4: BP1 winner at No. 1 Ellsworth (15-1)

Class C

C1: No. 5 Bucksport (9-7) at No. 4 George Stevens (11-5)

C2: No. 6 Dexter (12-4) at No. 3 Fort Kent (12-4)

C3: CP2 winner at No. 2 Mattanawcook Academy (10-6)

C4: CP1 winner at No. 1 Houlton (11-3)

Class D

D1: DP4 winner at DP5 winner

D2: DP3 winner at DP6 winner

D3: DP2 winner at No. 2 Bangor Christian (12-4)

D4: DP1 winner at No. 1 Fort Fairfield (12-2)

SOUTH

Preliminaries

Monday, June 4

Class A

AP3: No. 11 Scarborough (6-10) at No. 6 Windham (10-6), 4 p.m.

AP4: No. 12 Deering (7-9) at No. 5 Biddeford (11-5), 4:30 p.m.

Tuesday, June 5

Class A

AP1: No. 9 Falmouth (8-8) at No. 8 Marshwood (9-7), 4:30 p.m.

AP2: No. 10 Noble (8-8) at No. 7 Thornton Academy (10-6), 4:30 p.m.

Class B

B1: No. 9 Leavitt (10-6) at No. 8 Fryeburg Academy (7-9)

B2: No. 10 Spruce Mountain (9-7) at No. 7 Yarmouth (9-7), 4:30 p.m.

B3: No. 11 Gray-New Gloucester (9-7) at No. 6 Freeport (10-6), 4:15 p.m.

Class C

CP1: No. 9 Sacopee Valley (9-7) at No. 8 Winthrop (9-7), 4 p.m.

CP2: No. 10 Mt. Abram (6-10) at No. 7 Monmouth Academy (12-4), 4 p.m.

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, June 6

Class D

D4: No. 8 Forest Hills (5-8) at No. 1 Searsport (10-6), 3 p.m.

Thursday, June 7

Class A

A1: P4 winner at No. 4 Cheverus (11-5)

A2: P3 winner at No. 3 Portland (12-4)

A3: P2 winner at No. 2 Gorham (12-4)

A4: P1 winner at No. 1 South Portland (14-2)

Class B

B1: No. 5 Mountain Valley (11-5) at No. 4 York (10-6)

B2: BP3 winner at No. 3 Greely (10-6)

B3: BP2 winner at No. 2 Cape Elizabeth (11-5)

B4: BP1 winner at No. 1 Wells (14-2)

Class C

C1: No. 5 Carrabec/Madison (11-5) at No. 4 Traip Academy (12-4)

C2: No. 6 St. Dominic (11-5) at No. 3 Maranacook (13-3)

C3: CP2 winner at No. 2 Lisbon (13-3)

C4: CP1 winner at No. 1 Hall-Dale (15-1)

Class D

D1: No. 5 Rangeley (9-5) at No. 4 Buckfield (10-6)

D2: No. 6 Vinalhaven/North Haven (5-7) at No. 3 Greenville (13-3)

D3: No. 7 Temple Academy (6-10) at No. 2 Richmond (14-1), 2:30 p.m.

SOFTBALL

NORTH

Preliminaries

Monday, June 4

Class B

BP3: No. 11-Presque Isle (7-9) at No. 6-Medomak Valley (10-6), 4 p.m.

BP6: No. 14-Mt. Desert Island (9-7) at No. 3-Oceanside (14-2), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 5

Class B

BP1: No. 9-Lawrence (8-8) at No. 8-Gardiner (10-6), 4 p.m.

BP2: No. 10-Nokomis (9-7) at No. 7-Winslow (11-5), 4 p.m.

BP4: No. 12-Belfast (7-9) at No. 5-Foxcroft Academy (13-3), 2 p.m.

BP5: No. 13-Ellsworth (6-10) at No. 4-Hermon (13-3)

Class C

CP1: No. 9-Sumner (7-9) at No. 8-Dexter (8-8)

CP2: No. 10-Piscataquis (6-10) at No. 7-Fort Kent (9-7)

Class D

DP1: No. 9-Madawaska (7-7) at No. 8-Central Aroostook (5-9)

DP2: No. 10-Deer Isle-Stonington (8-8) at No. 7-Stearns (9-7)

DP3: No. 11-Fort Fairfield (6-8) at No. 6-East Grand (11-2)

DP4: No. 12-Jonesport-Beals (5-7) at No. 5-Woodland (12-4)

DP5: No. 13-Schenck (3-13) at No. 4-Ashland (9-5)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, June 7

Class A

A1: No. 5-Edward Little (9-7) at No. 4-Messalonskee (9-7)

A2: No. 6-Hampden Academy (7-9) at No. 3-Lewiston (13-3), 4 p.m.

A3: No. 7-Mt. Ararat (7-9) at No. 2-Oxford Hills (13-3), 4 p.m.

A4: No. 8-Bangor (7-9) at No. 1-Skowhegan (16-0)

Class B

B1: BP4 winner at BP5 winner

B2: BP3 winner at BP6 winner

B3: BP2 winner at No. 2-Old Town (15-1)

B4: BP1 winner at No. 1-Brewer (16-0)

Class C

C1: No. 5-Orono (9-7) at No. 4-Houlton (9-5)

C2: No. 6-Central (9-7) at No. 3-Mattanawcook Academy (12-4)

C3: CP2 winner at No. 2-Narraguagus (15-1)

C4: CP1 winner at No. 1-Bucksport (15-1)

Class D

D1: DP4 winner at DP5 winner

D2: DP3 winner at No. 3-Katahdin (11-3)

D3: DP2 winner at No. 2-Penobscot Valley (16-0)

D4: DP1 winner at No. 1-Southern Aroostook (14-0)

SOUTH

Preliminaries

Monday, June 4

Class A

AP2: No. 10-Bonny Eagle (7-9) at No. 7-Windham (9-7), 4 p.m.

AP3: No. 11-Biddeford (7-9) at No. 6-Kennebunk (10-6), 3:30 p.m.

Class C

CP2: No. 10-Telstar (6-10) at No. 7-Traip Academy (9-7), 4 p.m.

Tuesday, June 5

Class A

AP1: No. 9-South Portland (8-8) at No. 8-Portland (9-7), 4 p.m.

AP4: No. 12-Marshwood (6-10) at No. 5-Gorham (12-4), 4:30 p.m.

Class B

BP1: No. 9-Cape Elizabeth (8-8) at No. 8-Yarmouth (9-7), 4:30 p.m.

BP2: No. 10-Leavitt (7-9) at No. 7-Poland (9-7), 4:30 p.m.

BP3: No. 11-Spruce Mountain (9-7) at No. 6-Greely (9-7), 4:30 p.m.

Class C

CP1: No. 9-Maranacook (8-8) at No. 8-Hall-Dale (8-8)

Quarterfinals

Class D

D1: No. 5-Vinalhaven/North Haven (7-5) at No. 4-Searsport (8-8), 1 p.m.

Wednesday, June 6

Class C

C2: No. 6-Carrabec (10-6) at No. 3-Lisbon (12-4), 4 p.m.

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

Girls

John Bapst 3, Waterville 2

Class B semifinals

No. 2 John Bapst (13-1) 3, No. 3 Waterville (11-3) 2

Singles: Crystal Bell (JB) def. Sammi Saulter 6-4, 6-1, Becca Johnson (JB) def. Maggie Brock 6-2, 6-4, Clio Bazakas (W) def. Harper Averitt 6-4, 6-1; Doubles: Lisa Murphy and Grace Philippon (JB) def. Sofie Weston and Inga Zimba 7-5, 6-2; Nadia Khan and Lauren Smith (W) def. Haley Grover and Adelaide Valley 5-7, 6-3, 6-3

Caribou 5, Hermon 0

No. 1 Caribou (14-0) 5, No. 4 Hermon (9-5) 0

Singles: Gabrielle Marquis def. Alex Allain 6-0, 6-0, Ashley Matlock def. Maddie Willis 6-0, 6-0, Hailey Holmquist def. Jillian Taylor 6-0, 6-2; doubles: Madison Stratton-Ciara Richards def. Paige Plissey-Maddie Pullen 6-1, 3-6, 7-6(1); Samantha Tourk-Kyra Thibeault def. Olivia Tardie-Maddi Willey 6-0, 6-1

Boys

Class B semifinal

No. 2 Caribou (14-0) 5, No. 3 Foxcroft Acad. (13-1) 0

Singles: Parker Deprey def. Kaz Kawushima 6-1, 7-6(7), Alec Cyr def. Austin Bickmore 6-0, 6-0, Gabe Rand def. Jerry Zhou 6-1, 6-0; doubles: Bailey Griffeth-Sawyer Deprey def. Griffin Loomis-Brandon Weston 6-1, 6-2; Emerson Duplissie-Cyr-Seth Beidelman def. R.J. Nelson-Ryan Dankert 6-2, 6-2

Golf

HOLES-IN-ONE

John Merry

BROOKS, Maine — John Merry of Swanville shot his first career hole-in-one on Thursday at Country View Golf Course. He aced the 140-yard fourth hole using a 6-iron. Merry’s shot was witnessed by Mike Cunningham and Vincent Bryant.

Tom Bureau

BROOKS, Maine –Tom Bureau of Benton registered a hole-in-one on Friday playing at Country View Golf Course. Bureau shot his first ace using a pitching wedge on the 145-yard ninth hole. Garth Coleman witnessed the shot.

MSGA Senior Tour

At Brunswick GC

Individual, 55-63, Gross: Tom Bean 70, Paul Nichols 72, Len Cole 73, Mike Doucette 74, Tom Ellsworth 74; Net: Jeff Beach 65, Michael Labbe 66, Peter Bishop 66, Brad Gilbert 68, Steven Gifford 68, No. Skelton 68; 64-68, Gross: Mark Curtis 75, Mark Plummer 76, Doug Craib 77, Jack Harkins 78; Net: Richard Boutin 64, Dennis Dube 67, Doug Boyink 67, Ricky Plummer 68; 69+, Gross: Fred J Fasulo 74, Jim Quinn 74, Lowell Watson 75, Ron Brown 76; Net: Ted Caouette 64, Bill Freedman 65, Bob Gould 65, Jocko Emerson 65, Mike Napolitano 65; Team, Gross: Jack Sharkey, Wally Martin, Jeff Turner, Doug Self 62, Roland Cote, Paul Nichols, Steve Mccarn, Patrick Laroche 65, Gary Manoogian, Tom Ellsworth, Len Cole, Jack Burt 66, Mark Curtis, Joe Collins, Jim Quinn, Tom Bean 66; Net: Ed Schencks, James Dillon, Richard Campbell, Mike Perreault 57, Gerry Durgin, Gary Fifield, Coach Gagne, Bob Gould 57, Paul Connolly, Ted Caouette, Doug Boyink, Steve Langsdorf 57, Charles Smith, David Ordway, Peter Bishop, Randall Smith 58; Gross Skins: No. 6 Paul Nichols 3; Net Skins: No. 5 Clifford Larlee 1; No. 7 Paul Roy 2; No. 8 Brian Hatch 2; No. 12 Ed Schencks 2; No. 18 Glen Fillion 2; Pins: No. 4 Paul Connolly 4-4; Coach Gagne 11-2, No. 5 Jeff Hersom 0-4, Clifford Larlee 2-5, No. 11 Mark Jordan 2-4, Jocko Emerson 2-6, No. 15 Everett Stewart 1-1, Len Cole 6-0

MSGA Weekend

At Webhannet



GROSS FLIGHT 1: Reese McFarlane 64, Drew Powell 66, John Hayes 68, Craig Chapman 70, Jeff Cole 70, Joe Alvarez 70, Ryan Wingard 70, NET 1: Aaron Clark 65, Jon Hardy 67, Dane Hutchins 67, Scott Price 67, GROSS FLIGHT 2: Scott Parady 75, Don Flanagan 76, Brendan Drew 77, Jeff Leonardo 77, Scott Cormier 77, NET 2: Bob Myers 68, Mark Henderson 69, Marty Doherty 69, Mike Arsenault 69, FLIGHT 3: Justin Conant 80, Tad Woolsey 80, Carl Poirier 83, Joe Lariviere 83, Paul Adler 83, NET 3: Bert Wells 67, Kevin Coyne 69, Paul Lindahl 69,Ray Ross 69, Tom Cyr 69, GROSS SENIOR 1: Chris Marco 72, Jim Quinn 75, Mark Curtis 76, Ron Dery 76, Steve Bouthot 76, NET SENIOR 1: Rich Campbell 66, Rick Dyer 67, Robert Libby 67, Mike Migliori 68, GROSS SENIOR 2: Jeff Nevins 84, Dennis McDonald 85, Bill Fenderson 86, Brent Quimby 88, Vic Gaudreau 88, NET SENIOR 2: Ed Juhl 66, Gary Stewart 67, John Herbst 69, Gene Carey 70, Mark Hampton 70, TEAM GROSS: Drew Powell-Dustin Freeman-Kyle Alexander-Tim Desmarais 60, Aaron Clark-Jamie Donaldson-Ethan Guerette-Steve Lycette 61, Alex McFarlane-Jacob Condon-John Hayes-Reese McFarlane 61, Aiden Boyce-Alex Carroll Tom Murray-Spencer Plante 63, NET: Jon Hardy-Jamie Boutin-Chris Seavey-Jim Raye 56, Mike Hayes-Scott Cormier-Rick Dyer-Paul Lawson 57, Zibby Puleio-Keith Lefebvre-Tom Plante-Dennis McDonald 57, Jim Bither-Gary Sturtevant-Tad Woolsey-Jocko Emerson 59, Nate McCue-Ryan Masse-Bert Wells-Dean Waring 59, Tom Greer-Leo Marquis-Mark Hampton-Skip Waltz 59

FRIDAY SKINS: Gross No. 3 Rick Spencer 2, Gross No. 9 Dane Hutchins 2, Gross No. 12 Dave Fogel 3, Gross No. 14 Drew Powell 3, Gross No. 16 Joe Hamilton 2, Net No. 8 Tony Leslie 2, Net No. 11 Dennis Dube 1, SATURDAY SKINS: Gross No. 4 Ryan Wingard 3, Gross No. 12 Aaron Clark 3, Gross No. 15 Tony Cyr 1, Gross No. 16 Mike Caron 2, Gross No. 17 Bert Wells 3, Net No. 1 Jim Raye 2, Net No. 7 Chris Seavey 2, Net No. 9 Joe Lariviere 1, Net No. 18 Mike Nappi 2, FRIDAY PINS: No. 3 John Dube 6-6, No. 5 Jay Audet 5-9, No. 9 Brian Knipp 10-3, No. 11 Alex McFarlane 6-3,No. 15 Keith Lefebvre 1-2, SATURDAY PINS: No. 3 Peter Bishop 3-0 No. 5 Carl Poirier 7-2, No. 9 Gary Stewart 5-10, No. 11 Mark Jordan 6-2,No. 15 –Tony Cyr 0-0

LOCAL

At Pine Hill GC

R.H. Foster Friday Senior League — Modified Stableford: Tim Gallant, Chris Dunifer, Bruce Dunifer + 10, Jim Hancock, Ed St. Heart, Michelle Atherton +5, (tie) Bob King, Duane Hanson, Ralph Holyoke +2, John Richards, Mary Ann Beatham, Dave Barber +2, Bruce Treworgy, Robbie Robinson, Peter Beatham – 4, Phil Newbury, Doug Higgins, Wayne Harriman -5; Pins: No. 7 Ralph Holyoke 11-11, No. 9 Duane Hanson 13-, No. 16 Bruce Treworgy 25-9; High Stableford: Jim Hancock + 8

At Hermon Meadow GC

Maine Lyme Tourney: Gross: 1. Kelly Jordan, Rich Kaspala, Bob Berry, Wayne Bragdon 55; 2. Ryan Pelkey, Mike Reynolds, Jake Knight, Steve Stiener 56; 3. Chris Hart, Roger Oliver, Matt Oliver, Kyle Oliver 60 m/c. Pins: No. 3 Ralph Jordan 10-9; No. 8 Julie Barret 15-0, No. 12 John Goss 1-11; No. 16 Riley Grindle 15-1; Most Accurate: Tom MacDonald; Putting Contest: Tom MacDonald

Sunday Ladies — Gross: 1. Nancy Hart 85, 2. Jody Lyford 87; Net: 1. Cheryl Paulson 69, 2. Peg Buchanan 71. Pins: No. 3 Peg Buchanan 3-8, No. 8 Peg Buchanan 18-0, No. 16 Cheryl Paulson 26-8

At Northport GC

Point Quota — Team: 1. Jeff Dutch, Paul Doody, Mike Webber, Pat Webber (131). 2 Paul Jasienowski, Harvey Peterson, Chip Curry, Don Pendergast (129). 3 tie Jake Thompson, Jeff Shula, Dave Wentworth, Peter Doran, Peter Hodgkins, Mike Knox, Larry Quinn, John Lloyd-Still (126); Sweeps: Class A Gross: 1. tie Jake Thompson, Alex Carroll (72) 3 Jesse Johnson (76); Net: 1 tie Paul Jasienowski, Larry Quinn (67) 3 Dick Clements (68); Class B Gross: 1 Harvey Peterson (89) 2 Pat Webber (90) 3 Mike Webber (91); Net: 1 Peter Doran (69) 2 Chip Curry (72) 3 tie Cecil Eastman, Don Cynewski, Jim Desmarteau, Scott Hawthorne (74); Pins: Class A: 3 Preston Ward 11-5. 9 Paul Jasienowsli 5-8, 12 Paul Jasienowski 7-11, 18 Rick Cronin 3-2; Class B: 9 Pat Webber 14-2, 12 Chad Otis 15.2, 18 Mike Webber 13-5

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Friday Results

FIRST, Pace, $3,100

Kesons Avaia, Mc Sowers, 3.60 3.00 3.20

Catchajolt, Da Deslandes, 5.40 4.20

Carls Glory, An Harrington, 11.00

T–1:59.3. Ex. (1-4) $11.80; Tr. (1-4-6) $111.80

SECOND, Pace, $3,000

Keystone Camaro, Mc Sowers, 2.40 2.20 2.10

Artzuma, Da Deslandes, 4.00 4.20

Natural Breeze, He Campbell, 5.40

T–1:56.3. Ex. (1-3) $4.40; Tr. (1-3-7) $38.40; 1st half DD (1-1) $5.20

THIRD, Pace, $2,700

Good Friday Three, Jo Beckwith, 4.60 2.80 2.20

Golden Tree, An Harrington, 14.60 6.20

Reagans Revenge, Da Deslandes, 4.20

T–1:59.1. Ex. (1-2) $105.00; Tr. (1-2-5) $1,269.80

FOURTH, Pace, $3,200

Fountain Square, Ga Mosher, 8.80 5.00 3.40

Rock Baby Rock, He Campbell, 10.80 10.40

Iloveroses, Mc Sowers, 14.80

T–1:59.3. Ex. (6-2) $90.60; Tr. (6-2-5) $231.80

FIFTH, Pace, $3,000

King Of The D, Da Deslandes, 9.80 4.00 3.00

Gaelic Thunder, Mc Sowers, 10.80 4.40

Beach Fighter A, Jo Beckwith, 3.60

T–1:58.1. Ex. (5-2) $39.40; Tr. (5-2-4) $127.40

SIXTH, Trot, $3,200

Moon Dance, Da Deslandes, 6.60 3.00 2.20

Sin To Win, Sh Thayer, 9.20 5.00

Mary Girl, Iv Davies, 2.40

T–2:04.4. Ex. (2-3) $44.40; Tr. (2-3-6) $212.00

SEVENTH, Pace, $3,500

Carrie Ann, Sh Thayer, 13.20 7.40 4.40

Mademoiselle Paris, Da Deslandes, 6.40 4.80

Pembroke Bambino, An Harrington, 7.00

T–1:59.0. Ex. (5-4) $33.60; Tr. (5-4-2) $335.60; Pick 3 (all-2-5) $30.40, (5-all-5) $30.40, (5-2-all) $30.40

EIGHTH, Pace, $4,200

Sir Jake’s Z Tam, Da Deslandes, 5.20 4.60 2.60

Rocnrolwilneverdie, Sh Thayer, 3.00 2.60

Intrepid Hall, Iv Davies, 3.40

T–1:59.1. Ex. (2-3) $11.00; Tr. (2-3-1) $278.40

NINTH, Pace, $3,500

Jay Bees Grin N, Ga Mosher, 3.00 3.00 2.80

Dragon Seelster, Da Deslandes, 7.80 4.40

Paris Beau, An Harrington, 4.60

T–2:00.1. Ex. (3-7) $27.60; Tr. (3-7-5) $145.40; Late DD (2-3) $17.20

Total Handle: $21,881

Batter up

BASEBALL

Little League

At Old Town

Rotary 28, Aubuchons 3

Rotary top hitters: Ridge Mitchell: double 5 singles; Carter Sevigny: 4 triple, 4 singles; Jordan Craft: 5 singles; Jackson Lizzotte: grand slam; triple, double; single; winning pitcher: Carter Sevigny: Aubuchons: Carson Ellis: double; Matt Brawn: single; Liam Murphy: single.