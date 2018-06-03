Brewer tips Oceanside for KVAC softball title

Terry Farren | BDN Terry Farren | BDN

June 3, 2018 10:18 pm

WATERVILLE — Libby Hewes scattered seven hits over nine innings to record a 3-2 high school softball victory over the Oceanside Mariners in the KVAC Class B championship game at Thomas College on Saturday.

Hewes struck out nine and walked only two as did losing pitcher Chloe Jones, who gave up eight hits.

Oceanside of Thomaston/Rockland took the lead in the top of the third when Adrianna Whitmore doubled, Abby Veilleux singled and both runners scored on groundouts to second base.

Brewer tied the game in the bottom of the third on a single by Emily Lord, who then took second on a wild pitch, and scored scored on an RBI double by Jordan Goodrich. Goodrich scored on infield throwing error.

Oceanside then had its best chance to score when Grace Woodman led off the seventh inning with a triple and Jessica Watkins bunted her way on and took second on defensive indifference. Hewes then struck out the next batter, got a batter to popup to the catcher and the final out occurred when Woodman attempted to steal home on a passed ball. Brewer’s Goodrich quickly secured the ball and dove back to the plate to tag out Woodman.

In the bottom of the eighth, Brewer had its chance as well. Kenzie Dore doubled with one out. MJ Sellars singled and Becca Gideon was intentionally walked to load the bases. Jones then struck out a batter and induced an infield popup to end the inning.

Brewer then rallied with two outs in the ninth, taking advantage as Goodrich reached on an infield error. She moved to third on a single by Hewes and scored when Dore put a 1-0 pitch over the left fielder’s head to drive in Goodrich with the winning run.

Oceanside 002 000 000 – 2 7 2

Brewer 002 000 001 – 3 8 2

Jones and Veilleux Hewes and Goodrich

Baseball

Maranacook 5, Brewer 4

At Thomas College in Waterville, the Maranacook Black Bears overcame a two-run deficit in the top of the seventh and held on to defeat the Brewer Witches and win the Class B-C KVAC championship.

Maranacook’s offense was led by Aric Belanger who had two hits, an RBI and a run scored. The Black Bears got single hits from Avery Beckwith (RBI), Jared Beckwith (RBI), Duncan Rogers (double), Silas Mohlar, Jared Schmidt and Wyatt Lambert.

Brewer’s offense was paced by Andrew Kiley who had a single, triple and a run scored. Evan Andrews had two hits and a run scored. The Witches received single hits from Kobe Rogerson, Josiah Cyr (RBI), Trevor Pearson (triple, RBI, run) and Kaleb Bryant (RBI).

John Lauter went the first five innings on the hill for Maranacook, surrendering two earned runs and struck out seven. Avery Beckwith went 1 1/3 innings and earned the victory. Dan Garand went the final 2/3 inning to get the save.

Brewer starter Josiah Cyr went the first four innings, giving up two hits and struck out four. Evan Andrews went the final three frames and suffered the tough-luck loss. Andrews gave up six hits and one unearned run.

The Witches gave up four unearned runs.

Maranacook 010 000 4 — 5 8 4

Brewer 000 210 1 — 4 8 2

Lauter, Beckwith, A. (6), Garand (7) and Schmidt; Cyr, Andrews (5) and Kiley