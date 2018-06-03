Victim struck by car at Sanford ball field had confessed to killing girl in 1968 hit-and-run

Courtesy Sanford Police Department | BDN Courtesy Sanford Police Department | BDN

By Abigail Curtis , BDN Staff • June 3, 2018 12:36 pm

Updated: June 3, 2018 1:10 pm

The man killed Friday evening by a driver who careened onto the field during a baseball game in Sanford had confessed five years ago to perpetrating a hit-and-run himself, which caused the death of a four-year-old girl in upstate New York five decades ago.

Douglas Parkhurst, 68, of West Newfield, died after Carol Sharrow, 52, of Sanford allegedly struck him with her car as she was trying to speed out of Goodall Park after creating a scene of panic and chaos on the field, according to police reports. Video taken by a game attendee showed people running for safety as the car erratically traveled around the field during the ballgame.

Parkhurst, a Vietnam veteran and grandfather, was pronounced dead on the way to the hospital.

Sharrow, who police said had no connection to Parkhurst, has two prior OUI convictions, according to a report in the Portland Press Herald. Shortly after the incident, police caught her and then arrested and charged her with manslaughter. She is being held at the York County Jail in Alfred.

After the grisly scene unfolded on Friday night, officials from the Sanford Little League said on the group’s Facebook page that Parkhurst had died while protecting others. But in a strange coincidence, Parkhurst was behind the wheel of a car in Fulton, New York when he struck and killed Carolee Ashby, 4, on Halloween night in 1968, according to a report from the Syracuse Post-Standard and syracuse.com.

In 2014, the newspaper published a series of articles about the case, which remained unsolved for decades. Immediately after that hit-and-run, Parkhurst was a suspect, and investigators found front-end damage to his Buick. He initially told the police he had hit a guardrail, not a child. Police were skeptical, the Syracuse Post-Standard reported, but they nevertheless let him go.

In 2013, however, police came to his house in Oswego, New York, and began talking to him again about the case. Eventually, he walked into a police station and confessed, signing a four-page confession about the crime, the newspaper said. But the statute of limitations had run out so he wasn’t prosecuted.

After Carolee Ashby’s death, Parkhurst joined the Air Force and was sent to Vietnam, where he worked as a cook before being discharged in 1971 with the rank of Airman 1st Class. Later, he worked as a housepainter and retired as a steamfitter. He also married and had children and grandchildren, according to the series about the case in the Syracuse Post-Standard.

