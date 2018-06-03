Body found in Springvale home destroyed by fire

WGME | BDN WGME | BDN

By CBS 13 • June 3, 2018 4:51 pm

Updated: June 3, 2018 6:43 pm

A body was found inside a Springvale home that burned to the ground Sunday morning.

The fire was reported around 10 a.m. Sunday on Deering Neighborhood Road, which was closed for hours while the fire was brought under control.

The two-story home, a garage and two other small buildings were engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. Heat from the fire kept firefighters at bay. The fire also reached woods near the home.

Within an hour, the fire was under control.

Fire officials said while overhauling the scene a body was discovered. The state fire marshal’s office is investigating the body along with the cause of the fire.

Crews cleared the scene around 3 p.m.

