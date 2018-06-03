Woman killed in ATV crash in Portland

Google Maps | BDN Google Maps | BDN

By Abigail Curtis , BDN Staff • June 3, 2018 10:24 am

A Saco woman was killed Saturday night when the ATV she was riding hit a tree near a Portland intersection.

The 26-year-old woman, who was not identified in a Sunday morning press release issued by the Portland Police Department, was near the intersection of Summit Street and Curtis Road at about 10 p.m. when the accident happened. She was taken to Maine Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead by hospital staff.

The accident remains under investigation, and anyone who may have witnessed it is asked to call Portland police at 874-8532 or 874-8575.

