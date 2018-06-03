Two seriously injured in Damariscotta crash

Alexander Violo photo | Lincoln County News Alexander Violo photo | Lincoln County News

By Alexander Violo, Lincoln County News • June 3, 2018 5:07 pm

Updated: June 3, 2018 6:55 pm

A man and woman from Saco sustained serious and possibly life-threatening injuries in a collision between their motorcycle and a station wagon at the intersection of Belvedere Road and Route 1 in Damariscotta Sunday morning, according to police.

Brian Shorey, 46, was taken to LincolnHealth’s Miles Campus in Damariscotta, then taken by LifeFlight helicopter to Maine Medical Center in Portland, according to Sgt. Erick Halpin of the Damariscotta Police Department. Bethany Cyr, 47, was taken to the Miles Campus.

Neither was wearing a helmet and both were thrown from the motorcycle, according to Halpin.

Shorey was operating the Harley-Davidson motorcycle north on Route 1 at the time of the collision, according to Halpin. Cyr was a passenger on the motorcycle.

Guy Thompson, 68, of Damariscotta, was driving a Subaru Outback station wagon, making a left turn from Belvedere Road into the southbound lane of Route 1.

Thompson was not hurt, according to Halpin. He was wearing his seat belt and the vehicle’s airbags deployed.

The cause of the accident is under investigation, according to Halpin. Sagadahoc County sheriff’s deputies reconstructed the accident at the scene.

Route 1 was closed during the emergency response and reconstruction. Traffic was redirected onto Main Street.

Lincoln County Communications dispatched the Damariscotta Fire Department at around 10:15 a.m.

The Central Lincoln County Ambulance Service, Damariscotta Police Department, Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office, and Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

Emergency responders cleared the scene at around 1:15 p.m.

