Who’s running for an open seat on the Hampden council

Alex Acquisto | BDN Alex Acquisto | BDN

By Alex Acquisto , BDN Staff • June 3, 2018 7:00 am

The four candidates vying to fill a vacant seat on Hampden’s seven-person council include a mental health worker, a retired college professor, a firefighter and a Fiberight employee.

They are running to fill the at-large seat formerly occupied by Councilor Greg Sirois, whose resignation in March triggered the June 12 special election. The term of the candidate-elect will end in December.

The candidate chosen by voters will be required to vote on the annual town budget less than a week after the election, on June 18. The budget includes items that have divided current councilors, including whether or not to continue funding the town’s share of the Community Connector bus system that travels between Hampden, Bangor, Brewer, Veazie, Orono and Old Town.

A candidate’s forum will be held at 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 5. The forum at the Hampden Municipal Building is sponsored and moderated by the Bangor League of Women Voters.

Hampden’s candidates are:

Renee Clark is a native of Hampden and fourth-generation Hampden Academy graduate. Clark is a licensed mental health professional and is part of the Interfaith Community Opiate Healing team. “If elected, I look forward to drawing on a wide variety of experiences to serve the citizens and town where I have had the privilege of spending a lifetime,” she said.

Andrew Colford, a Bangor native, has lived in Hampden for 17 years. He formerly served on the council, is a U.S. Air Force veteran and has been a firefighter for more than 20 years. “I look forward to serving the citizens of Hampden,” he said.

Eric Jarvi has lived in Hampden since 2008. He served in the U.S. Air Force and spent 32 years teaching pharmacy education at the collegiate level. Jarvi also helped establish Husson University’s School of Pharmacy and later served as associate dean from 2008 to 2016. The goals Jarvi said he wants to strive for include fostering regular dialogue with Hampden residents and businesses, and supporting town departments and employees.

Shelby Wright served on the council from 2011-2013 and serves as the Community Services Director for Fiberight, the Maryland-based company building a waste-to-biofuel plant off Coldbrook Road in Hampden. In the town’s newsletter, Wright said Hampden is on the cusp of a “new growth cycle that needs a council with a progressive and innovative approach to bring in even more economic development to attract new residents and increase our tax base.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.