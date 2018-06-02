Police investigating deadly hit-and-run at Sanford baseball game

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By CBS 13 • June 2, 2018 7:42 am

Updated: June 2, 2018 8:00 am

SANFORD, Maine — Police say an elderly man has died after a hit-and-run at a Sanford baseball game Friday afternoon.

Police identified the victim as Douglas Parkhurst, 68, from West Newfield.

The driver, Carol Sharrow, has been charged with manslaughter.

The hit-and-run took place at Goodall Park in downtown Sanford, where part of Roberts Street outside of the field was still blocked off through Friday night. Police say a woman drove right through a gate and onto the field during a game, and circled back onto the road and hit an elderly man.

Witness video from inside the ballpark shows a car driving onto the field as a children’s baseball game was going on. Kids were on the field, and police say 200-300 people were in the stands.

No one was injured on the field, but the driver hit the man on the road after leaving the ballpark.

