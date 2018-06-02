Man arrested after suspected meth lab found in Limington

By Abigail Curtis , BDN Staff • June 2, 2018 10:51 am

A Limington man is in jail after police reportedly found him last week making methamphetamine at his home.

Police had gone to the Wenzhou Road address of Patrick Gomes, 44, on Thursday to arrest him on an outstanding warrant on charges that he had failed to appear in court, according to a press release issued Saturday morning by Steve McCausland, the spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. But when the deputies from the York County Sheriff’s Office arrived, they saw Gomes hiding something under a bed, according to the press release.

“[They] found that he had been hiding a container where he was making methamphetamine,” McCausland wrote.

Maine Drug Enforcement Agency lab team agents came to the home to do a safety assessment and secured the residence overnight, police said. The following day, the lab team returned to the home and found three more containers and other evidence involved in making methamphetamine.

Gomes was arrested and charged with unlawful operation of a methamphetamine lab, as well as with failure to appear in court. He is being held at York County Jail in Alfred and his bail has been set at $25,000.

Drug agents will continue the investigation and additional arrests are expected, McCausland wrote, adding that the Maine Department of Environmental Protection also assisted at the scene.

