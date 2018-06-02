Portland
June 02, 2018
Portland

Two arrested on crack cocaine trafficking charges on I-295

Courtesy of Maine State Police
Crack cocaine seized after Maine State Police conducted a traffic stop late Friday night.
By Abigail Curtis, BDN Staff

Two people have been arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking after Maine State Police allegedly found crack cocaine in their vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 295 late Friday night.

Gregory Martin of The Bronx, New York, and Augusta, and Holly York of Rockland were driving north on I-295 in South Portland around midnight when police stopped their car, according to a report issued Saturday morning from Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

After the initial roadside investigation, officers had a state police drug sniffing dog do a search of the vehicle. Mack, the K9, indicated drugs were in the car and then police found 263 grams of crack cocaine (a little more than half a pound).

Martin and York both were taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland, and bail has been set at $25,000 each. Martin also was charged on a fugitive from justice warrant out of New York that stemmed from a 2013 parole violation in connection with drug charges, McCausland said.

Comments

