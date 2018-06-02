Two arrested on crack cocaine trafficking charges on I-295

Courtesy of Maine State Police Courtesy of Maine State Police

By Abigail Curtis , BDN Staff • June 2, 2018 11:05 am

Two people have been arrested and charged with aggravated drug trafficking after Maine State Police allegedly found crack cocaine in their vehicle during a traffic stop on Interstate 295 late Friday night.

Gregory Martin of The Bronx, New York, and Augusta, and Holly York of Rockland were driving north on I-295 in South Portland around midnight when police stopped their car, according to a report issued Saturday morning from Steve McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety.

After the initial roadside investigation, officers had a state police drug sniffing dog do a search of the vehicle. Mack, the K9, indicated drugs were in the car and then police found 263 grams of crack cocaine (a little more than half a pound).

Martin and York both were taken to Cumberland County Jail in Portland, and bail has been set at $25,000 each. Martin also was charged on a fugitive from justice warrant out of New York that stemmed from a 2013 parole violation in connection with drug charges, McCausland said.

