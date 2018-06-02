Massachusetts man dies after slipping off ledge in Harpswell

By Abigail Curtis , BDN Staff • June 2, 2018 2:38 pm

A Massachusetts man has died after slipping and falling 25 feet off an oceanfront ledge and hitting his head on a rock Friday evening in Harpswell.

John Bernardi, 62, of Sherborn, Massachusetts, was visiting a Brick Yard Cove Road residence in the village of Cundy’s Harbor when the accident happened shortly before 8 p.m., according to a report released Saturday by the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office. Friends saw him slip off the ledge and land in the water, police said.

Bernardi wasn’t breathing when they first reached him, but the friends were able to provide emergency first aid and cardiopulmonary resuscitation and got him breathing again, according to the police report.

Personnel from the sheriff’s office and Cundy’s Harbor Rescue responded to the emergency call, and the rescue crew brought him to Maine Medical Center in Portland, where he later died of his injuries, according to a hospital spokesperson.

His next of kin has been notified, the spokesperson said.

