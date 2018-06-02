Police investigate discovery of woman’s body in Bar Harbor

Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN Nick Sambides Jr. | BDN

By Abigail Curtis , BDN Staff • June 2, 2018 9:30 pm

State police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in Bar Harbor on Saturday.

A state police tracking dog and handler found her at about noon in the woods between an elementary school and the intersection of Route 3 and West Street. The woman is likely to be identified on Sunday after an autopsy, Maine Department of Public Safety spokesman Stephen McCausland said.

McCausland and police at the scene declined to say whether the woman is Mikaela Conley, a Bar Harbor 19-year-old who has been missing since Thursday, according to a Facebook post from her mother that had been shared by more than 3,600 people by Saturday evening.

“HELP NEEDED,” Danielle Timoney wrote in the post, dated Friday at about 9:30 p.m. “Mikaela is missing for close to 24 hours. No one has seen nor heard from her … she does not have her phone. It is not like her to disappear or not be in contact with her family. We are desperate. Any information will help.”

Richard Bowie, director of the Orono-based DEEMI Search and Rescue, said volunteers with his group were in Bar Harbor searching for Conley when one of her family members asked them to stand down at about 3:30 p.m. on Saturday.

“We just know that she was found,” Bowie said, declining to comment further.

On Saturday evening, three fire engines and a Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit truck were parked on West and Eden streets, just west of downtown Bar Harbor. Several state police detectives and crime scene technicians could be seen working in the thick woods behind the Conners-Emerson School. Bar Harbor police had the four-way intersection blocked with yellow tape.

McCausland said Saturday evening that while traffic had been detoured from the area beginning at noon that day, he anticipated that it would soon be restored to normal. Traffic through the intersection had already been somewhat rerouted by road construction work. Bar Harbor police and fire departments, the Maine Warden Service and Maine Marine Patrol assisted Maine State Police detectives with the search and investigation throughout the day on Saturday, McCausland said.

BDN writer Nick Sambides Jr. contributed to this report.