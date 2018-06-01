Outdoors
June 01, 2018
Outdoors Latest News | Poll Questions | Addiction | Paul LePage | Acadia National Park
Outdoors

Authorities seek info about eagle that was shot in Washington County

Courtesy of Maine Warden Service
Courtesy of Maine Warden Service
State and federal authorities are seeking information about the shooting of this bald eagle, which was found in Day Block Township in Washington County.
By John Holyoke, BDN Staff

The Maine Warden Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are looking for the public’s help as they investigate the shooting death of a bald eagle in Day Block Township.

Courtesy of Maine Warden Service
Courtesy of Maine Warden Service
The x-ray of a bald eagle shows dozens of shotgun pellets in the bird.

According to a Maine Warden Service news release, the eagle was found on Chain Lake Boulevard, which is also known as Mill Road, near the town of Wesley in Washington County. A caller found the eagle inside a pail alongside the road. The eagle was subsequently X-rayed and dozens of shotgun pellets were found in the bird. Wardens believe the eagle was shot several weeks ago.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the conviction of the person who shot the eagle. In addition, Maine’s Operation Game Thief is offering a $1,000 reward.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Operation Game Thief at 800-253-7887, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 469-6842 or Game Warden Alan Curtis at 215-7652.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like