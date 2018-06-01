Authorities seek info about eagle that was shot in Washington County

Courtesy of Maine Warden Service Courtesy of Maine Warden Service

By John Holyoke , BDN Staff • June 1, 2018 12:23 pm

The Maine Warden Service and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service are looking for the public’s help as they investigate the shooting death of a bald eagle in Day Block Township.

According to a Maine Warden Service news release, the eagle was found on Chain Lake Boulevard, which is also known as Mill Road, near the town of Wesley in Washington County. A caller found the eagle inside a pail alongside the road. The eagle was subsequently X-rayed and dozens of shotgun pellets were found in the bird. Wardens believe the eagle was shot several weeks ago.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife service is offering a reward of up to $2,500 for information leading to the conviction of the person who shot the eagle. In addition, Maine’s Operation Game Thief is offering a $1,000 reward.

Anyone with information about the incident can call Operation Game Thief at 800-253-7887, the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at 469-6842 or Game Warden Alan Curtis at 215-7652.

