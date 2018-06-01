Maine drug deaths down slightly so far this year, but fentanyl on the rise

Jacquelyn Martin | AP Jacquelyn Martin | AP

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 1, 2018 2:10 pm

Updated: June 1, 2018 2:30 pm

The number of Mainers who fatally overdosed the first three months of 2018 was slightly lower than during the same period last year, although the number of fatalities due to the highly potent opioid fentanyl increased, according to the attorney general’s office.

Eighty-six people died from drug overdoses in the first quarter of 2018, as compared with 89 who died in first quarter of 2017, according to a report released Friday by the AG’s office. The slightly downward trend in deaths marks the first time the death toll in Maine’s drug epidemic has shown a sign of dipping since a record 418 Mainers died last year.

“While drug fatalities for the period are similar to the number for the same period of the prior year, the proportion of deaths involving fentanyl increased,” the report states.

In the first three months of 2018, 65 percent of fatal drug overdoses were caused by non-pharmaceutical fentanyl or fentanyl analogues, up from 52 percent in 2016 and 59 percent in 2017, according to the report, which was written by Dr. Marcella Sorg of the Margaret Chase Smith Policy Center.

