Congress Street to reopen June 8, as Maine Med finishes work early

By Jake Bleiberg , BDN Staff • June 1, 2018 11:36 am

Part of a major Portland street that’s been closed for construction is expected to reopen next week, as Maine Medical Center completes some work on one of its buildings ahead of schedule.

Congress Street, between Forest and Weymouth streets, is set to again be open to traffic by June 8, city and hospital officials said Friday.

That part of the street has been closed to vehicles since May 7, to allow work crews to use a large crane in adding three floors to a hospital parking garage.

This work is part of the first phase of Maine Medical Center’s 5-year, $512 million expansion and had been scheduled to be completed near the end of June.

Construction workers started taking down the crane Friday and will next begin work to resurface the affected portion of Congress Street as needed, city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said.

