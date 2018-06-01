Portland
June 01, 2018
Portland

Congress Street to reopen June 8, as Maine Med finishes work early

Troy R. Bennett | BDN
A car passes the Maine Medical Center visitor’s parking garage on Congress Street in Portland in this BDN file photo from March 2018. This stretch of Congress Street has been closed in recent weeks during construction at the hospital, and is scheduled to reopen to traffic by June 8.
By Jake Bleiberg, BDN Staff

Part of a major Portland street that’s been closed for construction is expected to reopen next week, as Maine Medical Center completes some work on one of its buildings ahead of schedule.

Congress Street, between Forest and Weymouth streets, is set to again be open to traffic by June 8, city and hospital officials said Friday.

That part of the street has been closed to vehicles since May 7, to allow work crews to use a large crane in adding three floors to a hospital parking garage.

This work is part of the first phase of Maine Medical Center’s 5-year, $512 million expansion and had been scheduled to be completed near the end of June.

Construction workers started taking down the crane Friday and will next begin work to resurface the affected portion of Congress Street as needed, city spokeswoman Jessica Grondin said.

Comments

