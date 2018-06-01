Maine man sentenced for stabbing roommate after spat about underwear

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Lauren Abbate , BDN Staff • June 1, 2018 11:29 am

A Rockland man will serve six years in prison for stabbing his roommate following an argument over underwear that was left on the floor.

George Gilmore, 32, pleaded guilty to charges of elevated aggravated assault and aggravated assault. Gilmore was sentenced Friday to 12 years in prison with all but six years suspended.

The convictions stem from a December incident in which Gilmore repeatedly stabbed his roommate after an argument about underwear that was left on the bathroom floor.

When Gilmore yelled at his roommate to pick up the underwear, a dispute erupted and became physical.

The male victim suffered serious stab wounds to his neck and back. The victim’s girlfriend, who also lived in the apartment, was wounded when she tried to pull Gilmore off her boyfriend.

Gilmore was arrested at the Dunkin’ Donuts on Main Street in Rockland, where police say he was attempting to dispose of evidence in a restroom.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.