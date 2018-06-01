Police seize $30k worth of drugs in Pittsfield

Courtesy of Somerset County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of Somerset County Sheriff's Office

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • June 1, 2018 9:59 am

Police in Somerset County arrested a 21-year-old man with nearly $30,000 worth of illicit street drugs and prescription pills at a home in Pittsfield early Thursday morning, the sheriff’s office said.

Sheriff’s detectives, Pittsfield police, and officers from the State off of Probation and Parole seized heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and oxycodone pills with a street value of $29,000 when they executed a search warrant at the Nichols Street home around 5:50 a.m., Sheriff Dale Lancaster said. Officers also found digital scales, a .45 caliber pistol and over $6,600 in suspected drug money, he said.

Police arrested and charged Todd Anderson, 21, with multiple felonies for allegedly trafficking and possessing the drugs, Lancaster said. That included one aggravated charge because of the quantity of the drugs seized, the house’s proximity to a drug-free zone and because Anderson has a past drug conviction, Lancaster said. More charges and arrests could follow.

Anderson, who is being held on a $25,000 bail at the Somerset County Jail in Madison, is set to be arraigned on the charges in September, Lancaster said.

