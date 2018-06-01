Maine teenager dies in car crash in Weld

Updated:
A former Dixfield high school student died in a car crash in Weld Thursday, police said.
Griffyn Smith, 19, died when a car driven by another teenager veered off West Side Road around 11:30 p.m., struck a tree, and flipped, said Stephen McCausland, spokesman for the Maine Department of Public Safety. Smith graduated from Dirigo High School in 2016, he said.
Smith was one of two passengers in the Toyota Corolla, driven by 18-year-old Ethyn Buotte, of Dixfield, McCausland said. Buotte and his other passenger, an unidentified 17-year-old girl, are being treated for non-life threatening injuries at a Rumford hospital, he said. Both are Dirigo High School students, he said.
Police are investigating the crash and believe speed was a factor in Buotte losing control of the vehicle, McCausland said.
Correction: A previous version of this story incorrectly stated that Griffyn Smith was set to graduate on June 8. The Maine Department of Public Safety provided incorrect information. Police now say Smith graduated two years ago.
