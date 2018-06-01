Elderly emu recaptured safely, returned to Lisbon refuge

Courtesy photo | BDN Courtesy photo | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • June 1, 2018 1:12 pm

A 19-year-old emu that escaped from its handlers in Lisbon on Wednesday was recaptured early Friday afternoon, about half a mile from the sanctuary.

Janet Tuttle, who runs Rockin’ T Equine Sanctuary and Rescue, said the 5-foot-4-inch emu was “safe and sound” at the refuge after being corralled by her, her daughter, a volunteer and a neighbor at about 12:30 p.m.

#BREAKING – An emu lost from the Rockin’ T Equine Rescue has been captured and is back home! pic.twitter.com/sH0YG7UgE5 — TVTEDDY (@TVTEDDY) June 1, 2018

Named “The Bird,” the flightless, ostrich-like creature escaped Wednesday. On Thursday, Tuttle said she worried that The Bird, which has swum in the nearby Androscoggin River before, might do so again, complicating any rescue.

But by 1 p.m., The Bird was “safe and sound in a pen,” Tuttle said. “I’m going to keep [her] at the farm. If I keep [her] close to me, hopefully she won’t get out again.”

