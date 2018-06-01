Christopher Bouchard | Aroostook Republican Christopher Bouchard | Aroostook Republican

By Christopher Bouchard • June 1, 2018 7:30 am

Updated: June 1, 2018 7:36 am

City councilors voted Tuesday night to reimburse four homeowners living on the currently deteriorating River Road up to $1,000 a month in expenses to relocate until the city can figure out what needs to be done.

Problems with the River Road began in late April, when rain and runoff ate away at the soil underneath and undermined the integrity of the roadway, which runs parallel to the Aroostook River. The damage has worsened since then, creating a rift in the pavement, which now looks as though it was struck by an earthquake.

According to Aroostook EMA Director Darren Woods, preliminary damage estimates to the road total roughly $2.5 million. As a result, he and municipal officials are seeking federal assistance to help resolve the issue.

The Bangor Daily News is pleased to feature content from our sister company, The County. To read the rest of “Caribou councilors vote to pay residents of unsafe road to relocate,’” an article by The County staff writer Christopher Bouchard, please follow this link to the County online.