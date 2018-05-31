Local scores; tennis, golf, Little League results

May 31, 2018 9:45 pm

High school playoffs

TEAM TENNIS

BOYS

NORTH

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 30

Class A

No. 4 Mt. Blue 4, No. 5 Bangor 1

Class C

No. 2 Orono 5, No. 7 Deer Isle-Stonington 0

Thursday, May 31

Class A

No. 6 Brunswick 3, No. 3 Mt. Ararat 2

No. 7 Hampden Acad. (6-6) at No. 2 Lewiston (9-3)

Class B

No. 1 Waterville 5, No. 8 Erskine Acad. 0

No. 5 Ellsworth (8-5) at No. 4 Belfast (9-3)

No. 3 Foxcroft Acad. 4, No. 6 Washington Acad. 1

No. 2 Caribou 4, No. 7 Brewer 1

Class C

No. 9 Houlton (5-8) at No. 1 Mattanawcook Acad. (12-0)

No. 4 Van Buren 3, No. 5 Fort Kent 2

No. 6 Schenck/Stearns (8-5) at No. 3 George Stevens Acad. (6-6), 3 p.m.

Saturday, June 2

Semifinals

Class A

No. 4 Mt. Blue (7-5) at No. 1 Camden Hills (12-0)

No. 6 Brunswick (6-7) vs. Lewiston-Hampden winner

Class B

Belfast-Ellsworth winner at No. 1 Waterville (13-0)

No. 3 Foxcroft Acad. (13-0) at No. 2 Caribou (13-0)

Class C

No. 4 Van Buren (10-1) vs. Mattanawcook-Houlton winner

GSA-Schenck/Stearns winner at No. 2 Orono (9-4)

SOUTH

Tuesday, May 31

Quarterfinals

Class B

No. 5 Cape Elizabeth 5, No. 4 Mountain Valley 0

Thursday, May 31

Quarterfinals

Class A

No. 1 Falmouth 5, No. 8 Gorham 0

No. 5 Thornton Acad. 3, No. 4 Westbrook 2

No. 3 Kennebunk/Wells 4, No. 6 Windham 1

No. 2 Portland 4, No. 7 Deering 1

Class B

No. 3 Yarmouth 4, No. 6 Gardiner 1

No. 2 Freeport 5, No. 7 York 0

Class C

No. 1 Waynflete 5, No. 8 Lisbon 0

No. 5 Madison (6-4) at No. 4 Carrabec (7-3)

No. 6 Boothbay (3-7) at No. 3 Dirigo (9-1)

No. 7 Wiscasset (3-7) at No. 2 Hall-Dale (9-1)

Saturday, June 2

Semifinals

Class A

No. 5 Thornton Acad. (10-3) at No. 1 Falmouth (13-0)

No. 3 Kennebunk/Wells (11-2) at No. 2 Portland (12-1)

Class B

No. 5 Cape Elizabeth (8-5) at No. 1 Lincoln Acad. (9-3)

No. 3 Yarmouth (10-3) at No. 2 Freeport (10-3)

Class C

Carrabec-Madison winner at No. 1 Waynflete (13-0)

Dirigo-Boothbay winner vs. Hall-Dale/Wiscasset winner

GIRLS

NORTH

Quarterfinals

Wednesday, May 30

Class A

No. 2 Brunswick 4, No. 7 Bangor 1

No. 4 Camden Hills 5, No. 5 Mt. Blue 0

Class B

No. 4 Hermon 4, No. 12 Oceanside 1

Thursday, May 31

Class A

No. 1 Lewiston 5, No. 8 Cony 0

No. 3 Messalonskee 5, No. 6 Skowhegan 0

Class B

No. 1 Caribou 5, No. 8 Belfast 0

No. 3 Waterville 5, No. 6 Erskine Acad. 0

No. 2 John Bapst 5, No. 10 Foxcroft Acad. 0

Class C

No. 8 Calais (11-2) at No. 1 Mattanawcook Acad. (12-0)

No. 4 Orono 5, No. 5 Piscataquis 0

No. 3 Fort Kent 4, No. 11 Schenck/Stearns 1

No. 7 Houlton (7-6) at No. 2 George Stevens Acad. (10-2)

Saturday, June 2

Semifinals

Class A

No. 4 Camden Hills (10-3) at No. 1 Lewiston (13-0)

No. 3 Messalonskee (11-2) at No. 2 Brunswick (12-1)

Class B

No. 4 Hermon (9-4) at No. 1 Caribou (13-0)

No. 3 Waterville (11-2)at No. 2 John Bapst (12-1)

Class C

No. 4 Orono (9-4) vs. Mattanawcook-Calais winner

No. 3 Fort Kent (10-3) vs. GSA-Houlton winner

SOUTH

Thursday, May 31

Quarterfinals

Class A

No. 1 Falmouth 5, No. 9 Windham 0

No. 5 Scarborough 3, No. 4 Kennebunk/Wells 2

No. 6 Portland 3, No. 3 Cheverus 2

No. 7 Thornton Acad. 3, No. 2 Gorham 2

Class B

No. 8 Spruce Mountain (4-6) at No. 1 Lincoln Acad. (12-0)

No. 4 Gardiner 5, No. 5 Mountain Valley 0

No. 3 Cape Elizabeth 5, No. 6 Yarmouth 0

No. 2 Greely 4, No. 7 York 1

Class C

No. 8 North Yarmouth Acad. (4-8) at No. 1 Carrabec (10-0)

No. 5 Waynflete (7-5) at No. 4 Winthrop (8-2)

No. 3 Madison 3, No. 6 Hall-Dale 2

No. 7 Boothbay (5-5) at No. 2 Maranacook (11-1)

Saturday, June 2

Semifinals

Class A

No. 5 Scarborough (11-3) at No. 1 Falmouth (13-0)

No. 7 Thornton Acad. (9-5) at No. 6 Portland (8-6)

Class B

No. 4 Gardiner (9-4) vs. Lincoln Acad.-Spruce Mountain winner

No. 3 Cape Elizabeth (11-2) at No. 2 Greely (13-0)

Class C

No. 3 Madison (10-1) vs. Maranacook-Boothbay winner

Carrabec-NYA winner vs. Winthrop-Waynflete winner

Golf

LOCAL

At Lucerne GC

Thursday Senior Scramble Results — 1st Bruce Bradbury Jr., Ken Goldstein, Alan Cust, Bob Tweedie (-5); 2nd Kerry Woodbury, Dave Robertson, Dale Anthony, Ted Pierson (-4) tie Bill Brooks, Lloyd Deans, Richard Baker, Bruce Bradbury Sr. (-4); Al Smart, Ralph Alley, Mike Dore, John Somes (-3); Dana Corey, Bob McKenney, Robin Young, Bruce MacGregor (-3); Randy Irish, Jim Bonzey, Russ Black, Dick Keene (-2); Barry Harris, Mel Bowden, Jim Awalt, Bob Landis (-1); Ben Sawyer, Bob Francis, Jack Hinds, Dennis Kiah (-1). Pins: No. 2 Ken Goldstein 9-8, No. 6 Bob Francis 2-8

At Bangor Muni GC

Ladies Day, Flighted Gross and Net — 1st Flight: Gross: 1. Liz Coffin 80. 2. Judy Richard 88. Net: 1. Vi Kemp Tie: Diane Herring 70. 2nd Flight: Gross: 1. Jean Young. 2. Brenda Crosby 98. Net: 1. Jean Bridges 69. 2. Marina Aston 76. 3rd Flight: Gross: 1. Robin Ashe 95. 2. Karen Bamford 104. Net: 1. Claudette Amoroso 73. 2. Susan Payne 78. Pins: No. 3 Liz Coffin 10-0. No. 6 Judy Richard 36-6. No. 11 Robin Ashe 6-6. No. 16 Jean Bridges 15-8. Putts: Jean Young 30.

At Rockland GC

Ladies Association — Tee to Green: A Flight: Gross: 1. Sue Wootton (91); 2. Madolin Fogarty (96); Net: 1. Arlene Adams (50); 2. (tie) Kathy Macpherson and Kathleen Labree (53); Putts: Jan Staples (30); B Flight: Gross: 1. Molly Mugler (98); 2. Joanna Schleif (99); Net: 1. Karen Hardy (52); 2. Heidi Lyman (53); Putts: Kate Hewlett (29); Pins: No. 5 Joyce Cooley; No. 10 Heidi Lyman; No. 18 Heidi Lyman

At Hermon Meadow GC

Thursday Morning Stableford — 1. John May, Roy Engstrom +8, 2. Brian Treadwell, Arthur Knapp +7, 3. Aaron Newcomb, Dave Hayden +6, 4. (tie) Lou Rosebush, John Arsenault +5, Jim Bohm, Mel Rooney +5, 6. (tie) Joe Johnston, John Ewer +4, Marty Drew, Ed Baum +4, Pins: No. 3 Ed Baum 11-7, No. 16 John Ewer 5-8, Skins: No. 1 Dave Hayden, No. 3 Joe Dolbow, No. 5 Marty Drew, No. 8 Brian Treadwell, No. 9 Paul Forsing, No. 12 John Olesniewicz, No. 13 Tracy Gran, Jr., No. 14 Brian Treadwell, No. 16 John Ewer

At Dexter Muni GC

Ladies Day — Skins and Pins: Skins: Deb Dunham No. 1: 4, No. 2: 5; Pat Tobin No. 4: 4; Pins: No.4 Deb Dunham 15-9, No.8 Barbara Greenberg 11-1; Straight drive: Rita Cushman and Jane Sigston

Senior Scramble: Dale Wright, Herb Tenney, Ross Morancie, Lou Tryon and Dee Richardson, Donnie Williams, Don Berry, Charlie Craig 31

Two-Man Scramble: Gross: Rich Doherty and Sean Farnsworth 33; Net: Jim-Bob Hartford and Rick Smith; Randy Moulton and Frank Reynolds 33; Pins: No. 4 Dee Richardson 5-10 No. 4 Dale Wright 8-4

At Rocky Knoll CC

Thursday Open Stableford League — Gary Harriman, Rollie Spellman, Tom Bryant +19; Jerry Goss, Steve Newcomb, Tina Clark +13; Wanda Crowell, Roger Tracy, Tom Ivers, Larry Clark +8; Don Crowell, Allen Staples, Dan Barker, Jackie Barker +5; Pins: No. 5 Tom Ivers 15-9; No. 7 Gary Harriman 9-3; No. 12 Steve Newcomb 17-9; No. 17 Jerry Goss 15-11

At Kebo Valley GC

Men’s Twilight — Sweeps: 1. Les Harbour, Bill Klaver, Nick Schoeder +3 4. Chris Cambridge, Tony Demuro, Chris White +2; Pins: No. 4. Tony Demuro 9-3, No. 15. Tom Wheatley 6-11

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

Tourney quarterfinals

Girls

Class B

No. 1 Caribou (13-0) 5, No. 8 Belfast (7-7) 0

Singles: Gabrielle Marquis (C) def. Julia Cerone 6-0, 6-0; Ashley Matlock (C) def. Samantha Hills 6-0, 6-0; Hailey Holmquist (C) def. Alexia Sweet 6-4, 6-4; doubles: Madison Stratton-Ciara Richards (C) def. Kristina Walker-Clarissa Stradtman 6-0, 6-3; Samantha Tourk-Kyra Thibeault (C) def. Olivia LaRouche-Madison Farris 6-1, 6-0

No. 4 Hermon (9-4) 4, No. 12 Oceanside (5-9) 1

(Wednesday) Singles: Alex Allain (H) def. Molly Davis 6-1, 6-0, Jasmine Bouchard (O) def. Maddie Willis 6-2, 6-4, Jillian Taylor (H) def. Julia Bartlett 6-3, 6-2; doubles: Paige Plissey-Maddie Pullen (H) def. Lindsey Brooks/Emma Carpentar 6-1, 6-0, Olivia Tardie-Maddi Willey (H) def. Emma Garrish-N/A 6-0, 6-0.

No. 2 John Bapst (12-1) 5, No. 10 Foxcroft (5-9) 0

Singles: Crystal Bell (JB) def. Emily Curtis 6-0, 6-1, Becca Johnson (JB) def. Olivia Wesley 6-1, 6-2, Harper Averitt (JB) def. Avery Nelson 6-0, 6-3; doubles: Lisa Murphy-Grace Philippon (JB) def. Cheyanne Skomers-Helena Salzmann 7-6 (7-1), 6-0, Haley Grover-Adelaide Valley (JB) def. Aaliyah Ellis-Virginia Macomber 6-0, 6-0

Class C

No. 4 Orono 5, No. 5 Piscataquis 0

Singles: Emily Witham def. Lilli McCormack 6-0, 6-2; Becca Gallandt def. Madelynn Crosby 6-2, 6-1; Laura Van Hamburg def. Shanoah Hill 6-3, 6-1; doubles: Leah Costello-Izzy Baker def. Cali Turner-Taylor Marson 7-6 (7-0), 6-0; Grace Lee-Auralee Mayfield def. Brooke Kujawski-Alison Quimby 6-0, 6-0

Boys

Class A

No. 6 Brunswick (6-7) 3, No. 3 Mt. Ararat (9-4) 2

Singles: Peter Mao (MTA) def. Wyatt Slocum 6-2, 6-0; Ryan Glass (MTA) def. Conner Shaw 4-6, 6-4, 6-3; Kian Murray (B) def. Matt Mosher 4-6, 7-6 (2), 6-3; doubles: Lucas Piatt-Calvin Doherty (B) def. Zander Chown-Nathan Kofroth 6-3, 3-6, 6-3; Spencer Taylor-Nick DeRosa (B) def. Will SanPedro-Luke Curnin 7-5, 6-3; Exhibitions: Luke Flanagan (B) def. David Neufeld 8-5, Nick DeRosa (B) def. Tristan Caswell-Riday 8-3

Class B

No. 2 Caribou (13-0) 4, No. 7 Brewer (9-5) 1

Singles: Parker Deprey (C) def. Trevor Dugal 6-0, 6-1; Trey Baker (B) def. Alec Cyr 6-0, 4-6, 7-6 (5); doubles: Bailey Griffeth-Sawyer Deprey (C) def. Justin Ripley-Josh Demaso 6-1, 6-3; Emerson Duplissie-Cyr/Seth Beidelman (C) def. Connor Bell-Richard Freedman 6-1, 6-0

No. 2 Foxcroft Acad. (13-0) 4, No. 6 Washington Acad. (8-6) 1

Singles: Kazu Kawashima (FA) def. Greg Moulton 6-3, 6-0; Jackboots Fidel (WA) def. Austin Bickmore 6-4, 6-2; Wayne Chen (FA) def. Che Lindo 7-6 (8-6), 6-3; doubles: Griffin Loomis-Brandon Weston (FA) def. Ian Squire-Gilbert Kaibur 6-2, 6-2; R.J. Nelson-Drew Dankert (FA) def. Noah Huang-Jacob Mills-Lightner 6-1, 7-5

Batter up

BASEBALL

LITTLE LEAGUE

At Old Town

Bell’s IGA 10, R.J. Morin 9

Bell’s IGA top hitters: Grayson Thibeault double; winning pitcher: Jaden Powers; R.J. Morin: Brendan Mahaney single, double, home run; Sam Charles single, double

Aubuchon Hardware 11, Kiwanis 10

Aubuchon top hitters: Drew Ellis 3 singles; Matt Brawn double, single; Carson Ellis double, single; winning pitcher: Mike Garland; Kiwanis: Alex McCannell 3 singles; Bryson Madden double, single; Aiden Gomm 2 Singles

MAJOR LEAGUE

At Orono

Dirigo Pines 4, Holbrook Torrey & Sons 1

Dirigo top hitters: Pierce Walston double and single; winning pitcher: Kase Walston; Torrey & Sons: Dillon Sawyer 2 doubles; Jordan Hammond double