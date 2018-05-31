Massachusetts woman charged after crashing into tree in Waterboro with 2 kids

Courtesy of the York County Sheriff's Office Courtesy of the York County Sheriff's Office

By CBS 13 • May 31, 2018 3:33 pm

WATERBORO, Maine — A Massachusetts woman was charged with driving to endanger after she crashed into a tree with two kids in her car.

York County Sheriff’s deputies were called to the crash Wednesday morning on Crescent Drive in Waterboro.

They say 30-year-old Jacquelyn Griffin, of Plainsville, Massachusetts, had two young kids in the car at the time of the crash. One of them was taken to the hospital.

Deputies say the child was not restrained in a car seat.

Griffin was arrested at the scene and charged with aggravated driving to endanger.

Deputies say the child’s injuries were not life threatening.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.