Dolphin dies after being found at Maine park

By Hadley Barndollar, Portsmouth Herald • May 31, 2018 4:41 pm

KITTERY, Maine — An adult Atlantic white-sided dolphin washed up at Fort Foster last Friday afternoon, and died shortly after it was reported.

Marine Mammals of Marine responded to the beached dolphin, where, with the help of both the Kittery police and fire departments, it was collected and transported for a full necropsy, performed by the New England Aquarium at its animal care center in Quincy, Massachusetts, according to aquarium spokesman Tony LaCasse.

LaCasse said it was discovered that the 8-foot-long, 350-pound dolphin “had an enormous amount of parasites in his sinuses,” which probably affected his navigation ability, leading to a separation from its group, and eventually it washing up on shore.

White-sided dolphins are one of the two most common dolphin species in New England waters, LaCasse said, and most beaching incidents occur on Cape Cod.

Prior to the medical examine of a deceased marine animal, LaCasse said they look for possible trauma for a boat strike or signs of entanglement. However dolphins are “more athletic,” he said, and don’t typically suffer from those threats.

