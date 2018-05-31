Police, warden service search for missing Brunswick man

Courtesy Brunswick Police Department | BDN Courtesy Brunswick Police Department | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 31, 2018 4:10 pm

BRUNSWICK, Maine — Local police and the Maine Wardens Service continued to search Thursday for a 26-year-old Brunswick man last seen Wednesday afternoon at his home.

Daniel Gagnon is believed to have left his home Wednesday afternoon on foot and has not been seen or heard from since, according to a release from the Brunswick Police Department.

Gagnon is 5 feet, 11 inches, weighs 160 pounds, has brown hair and green eyes.

He wears glasses, and was last seen wearing a white T-shirt, black shorts, black socks and possibly white Adidas sandals.

Police declined on Thursday to answer additional information about the search or the circumstances.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts can call Brunswick police at 721-4301.

