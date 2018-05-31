Airline’s early departure leaves void at Bar Harbor Airport

Gabor Degre | BDN Gabor Degre | BDN

By Nick Sambides Jr. , BDN Staff • May 31, 2018 1:13 pm

A seasonal airline will stop serving Bar Harbor Airport on Thursday, a month ahead of its scheduled departure date, the airport’s manager said Thursday.

PenAir’s contract expires on June 30, but the airline’s “critically low” pilot and mechanic staffing levels forced its early departure from the Trenton-based airport, manager Bradley Madeira said.

Madeira’s news follows PenAir’s announcement on Monday that it will also leave the Presque Isle airport on Thursday.

An estimate on the number of passengers affected was not immediately available. Bar Harbor’s year-round airline, Cape Air, will continue to serve the airport, Madeira said.

Attempts to find another seasonal airline to serve Bar Harbor until July 1, the date Silver Airways of Fort Lauderdale is due to replace PenAir, were unsuccessful, Madeira said.

“There is simply not enough time to coordinate that service with

another air carrier and with the [U.S. Department of Transportation] before it is needed,” Madeira said in a statement.

Passengers due to fly PenAir from Bar Harbor after Thursday are advised to contact PenAir at 800-448-4226 for refunds.

