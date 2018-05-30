Application process has begun for B2B High School Mile

David Nantkes | BDN David Nantkes | BDN

By Ernie Clark , BDN Staff • May 30, 2018 6:01 pm

Applications are being accepted for the B2B High School Mile, a marquee event for top young runners from across Maine who want to compete against their peers on Friday, Aug. 3, in Cape Elizabeth.

The top 20 boys and girls, based on their qualifying times, will be invited from the pool of applicants to participate in the event, which will kick off race weekend for the 21st annual TD Beach to Beacon 10K on Saturday, Aug. 4.

The B2B High School Mile is a two-loop course beginning near the Portland Head Light and ending across the official TD Beach to Beacon finish line in Fort Williams.

Now in its third year, the event features complimentary Nike uniforms for every participant, runner introductions and pageantry, a cheering throng of spectators and a chance for the young athletes to interact with some of the world’s elite distance runners who volunteer at the event.

The 2017 winners were Lily Horne of Freeport High School and Sam Russ of Lincoln Academy in Newcastle.

“Our aim with the B2B High School Mile is to celebrate the achievements of dedicated and passionate high school track and cross-country athletes from throughout Maine,” said Joan Benoit Samuelson, the Maine native and Olympic gold medalist who founded the TD Beach to Beacon 10K, in a press release. “We want to attract the best and then bring out their best.”

The event is open to all Maine high school runners entering their senior, junior or sophomore years who met the following qualifying standard during the 2017-2018 school year: Boys, 5 minutes flat (or sub 17:30 for 5 kilometers), and girls, 6:15 mile (or sub 20:30 for 5K).

Interested and eligible athletes may visit http://www.beach2beacon.org/race-info/high-school-mile/ for more information. The application deadline is July 1.

Runners can use their cross country, indoor or outdoor track times, and if they improve their time between now and the application deadline, they may submit an updated time.

Follow BDN Maine Sports on Facebook for the latest in Maine high school and college sports.