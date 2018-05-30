Church food pantry reopens after reported burglary, vandalism

Submitted photo courtesy of CBS 13 Submitted photo courtesy of CBS 13

By CBS 13 • May 30, 2018 12:43 pm

The food pantry at the United Methodist Church in Old Orchard Beach is back open Wednesday just days after the pastor found it and the church vandalized.

Pastor Mike Gray took photos of broken glass, torn books, and a mess inside the church and food pantry.

He says the suspect also cooked three frozen pizzas, and dumped spilled food and items all over the floors.

Pastor Gray believes the suspect got into the church sometime Monday night through a door that was accidentally left open.

The pastor at the United Methodist Church in Old Orchard Beach says they still plan to open food pantry this morning despite recent vandalism. Live reports on #GoodDayMaine #liveoncbs13 @WGME pic.twitter.com/fDqzUykksf — Lexie O'Connor (@LexieWGME) May 30, 2018

Former pantry worker Paul Vance says everything has been cleaned up and fixed, but he’s still upset the church and food pantry were targeted.

“It’s not like they don’t give to the community. Anybody who comes off the street they’ll give them food. They don’t need to break in to get it,” Vance said.

The church’s pastor says services scheduled for Sunday will continue as planned.

Anyone with information on the vandalism is asked to call Old Orchard Police Department.

