Police close Portland street after finding ‘suspicious package’ near US Custom House

Portland police block traffic from the area around 312 Fore St., where they found what they called a "suspicious package."
By Seth Koenig, BDN Staff
Portland police announced Wednesday morning road closures in the area of 312 Fore St. after a “suspicious package” was located on the sidewalk near the U.S. Custom House building.

Traffic was detoured at Pearl Street, Custom House Street, Franklin Street and Commercial Street, city police said in a series of social media posts.

Businesses in the area were evacuated, according to WGME, CBS 13, as a bomb-sniffing dog and remote-controlled robot were brought to the scene to investigate the package.

