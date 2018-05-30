Police close Portland street after finding ‘suspicious package’ near US Custom House

Lexie O'Connor | CBS 13 Lexie O'Connor | CBS 13

By Seth Koenig , BDN Staff • May 30, 2018 12:19 pm

Updated: May 30, 2018 12:21 pm

Portland police announced Wednesday morning road closures in the area of 312 Fore St. after a “suspicious package” was located on the sidewalk near the U.S. Custom House building.

Traffic was detoured at Pearl Street, Custom House Street, Franklin Street and Commercial Street, city police said in a series of social media posts.

Businesses in the area were evacuated, according to WGME, CBS 13, as a bomb-sniffing dog and remote-controlled robot were brought to the scene to investigate the package.

Robot with Portland Police Hazardous Devices Unit now approaching suspicious package left on Commercial St in Portland. Crowd starting to form and watch from Fore St @WGME pic.twitter.com/Ky7DNaDlMR — Lexie O'Connor (@LexieWGME) May 30, 2018

A bomb squad member is currently opening the bag and looking into it. pic.twitter.com/y21Ltrr2PD — Taylor Cairns (@TaylorWGME) May 30, 2018

The bag has been removed and placed in a Portland Police Hazardous Devices Unit truck. Officials say that’s a good sign it most likely will be safe. pic.twitter.com/mfvQf1YINv — Taylor Cairns (@TaylorWGME) May 30, 2018