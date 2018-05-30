Rockland police seize 8 guns from man following school threat

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 30, 2018 7:50 am

Updated: May 30, 2018 9:00 am

Rockland police seized eight rifles Tuesday from a local man who said he heard voices in his head telling him to “shoot up a school,” according to a news report.

The threat put area schools on lockdown. The man, who was not identified in the article, was brought to Pen Bay Medical Center in Rockport for a mental evaluation, police told the Knox Village Soup.

An out-of-state acquaintance alerted the police department Tuesday that the man was making threats, triggering officers to guard the local schools and head to the man’s house, the paper reported. The threat was directed at Rockland schools, but as a precaution, all RSU 13 buildings went into lockdown from 10:45 to 11:22 a.m., according to the paper.

Once they arrived, police seized two shotguns, five high-caliber hunting rifles and a sixth rifle from the man’s home, and officers took the man into protective custody, the Village Soup reported.

A police officer will remain at the Rockport hospital until the man is released, after which it is likely he will be charged with a crime, police told the paper. It would be the man’s first time being charged by the agency, the paper reported.

