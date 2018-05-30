Trump again expresses regret for choosing Jeff Sessions as attorney general

Andrew Harnik | AP Andrew Harnik | AP

John Wagner, The Washington Post • May 30, 2018 11:29 am

WASHINGTON – President Donald Trump on Wednesday said that he wished he had picked someone other than Jeff Sessions as attorney general, his latest slight of the former senator who recused himself from the investigation into Russian election interference.

In a series of morning tweets, Trump quoted Rep. Trey Gowdy, R-South Carolina, who during a Wednesday morning television interview on CBS voiced sympathy for Trump’s past expressions of frustration with Sessions’ recusal from the Russian probe.

“If I were the president and I picked someone to be the country’s chief law enforcement officer, and they told me later, ‘Oh by the way, I’m not going to be able to participate in the most important case in the office,’ I would be frustrated too,” Gowdy said, according to Trump’s tweets. “There are lots of really good lawyers in the country, he could have picked somebody else!”

After that, Trump added, in his own voice: “And I wish I did!”

A Justice Department spokeswoman declined to comment about Trump’s assessment of Sessions.

Sessions, one of Trump’s biggest boosters during the 2016 campaign, recused himself in March 2017 from any investigations related to the campaign. The announcement came a day after The Washington Post revealed that Sessions twice met with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the campaign and did not disclose that to the Senate Judiciary Committee during his confirmation hearing in January.

Career lawyers at the Justice Department had advised Sessions to step aside, citing ethics guidelines about impartiality and his role as a prominent Trump supporter.

Since then, Trump has repeatedly berated Sessions for his decision.

The Washington Post’s Matt Zapotosky contributed to this report.