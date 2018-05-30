Maine beach businesses, new and old, hope for busy summer season

Rich Beauchesne | The York Weekly Rich Beauchesne | The York Weekly

By Sarah Palmer, The York Weekly • May 30, 2018 8:57 am

YORK, Maine — Northbound traffic is picking up on the Maine Turnpike, heralding the beginning of the great summer migration. As a result, businesses in York Beach have been busy preparing for the hectic warmer months, and kicking off the season this past weekend.

The Goldenrod, established 1896, has long been the centerpiece of Short Sands Beach, and many visitors make the beach and the Goldenrod a necessary stop during their summer vacation.

“We have a lot of multi-generational families who have a Goldenrod tradition and a York Beach tradition,” said Beth Duckworth, a Goldenrod employee.

She knows that people come up Memorial Day weekend to open their summer homes and they expect to see many familiar faces who always have a story. Duckworth says she constantly hears about their connection to the store. “My grandmother used to work here, my great-grandmother used to work here. I’ve been coming here since I was a little kid and now I bring my own grandchildren,” she said.

The Goldenrod opens a week before Memorial Day weekend to ready for the rush and prepare the staff, training them to handle the throngs.

Nearby, other stores and restaurants are stretching their muscles after a long winter.

Nerissa Miner and Elaine Bachelder are baristas at Caffeinated, located on Main Street. As the new kids on the block, they are testing the waters as they prepare for the post-Memorial Day influx. They have never been open during Memorial Day.

“This is a whole new ball-game,” Miner said. “You just have to go with the flow and test things out.”

Unlike the tried and true Goldenrod system, Caffeinated is taking it’s first steps into the hectic York summer scene. For the young baristas, who are also new to the store, it’s all about adaptability and a positive attitude.

