Local scores; tennis, golf, auto racing, harness racing results

May 29, 2018 9:26 pm

Results

Tuesday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

Central 14, Penquis 3

Hermon 9, Foxcroft Acad. 7

SOFTBALL

Brewer 6, Nokomis 2

Central 16, Penquis 5

Fort Kent 10, Madawaska 7

Presque Isle 13, Caribou 7

Monday’s Results

HIGH SCHOOL

BASEBALL

GSA 3, Bucksport 2

Greenville 9, Stearns 4

Houlton 3, Orono 2

Portland 9, Kennebunk 2

SOFTBALL

Bucksport 24, GSA 0

Houlton 5, Orono 4

High school playoffs

TEAM TENNIS

BOYS

NORTH

Tuesday, May 29

Preliminaries

Class B

No. 9 MCI (7-5) at No. 8 Erskine Acad. (7-5)

No. 12 Mount Desert Island (5-7) at No. 5 Ellsworth (7-5)

No. 11 Hermon (6-6) at No. 6 Washington Acad. (7-5)

No. 7 Brewer 4, No. 10 Presque Isle 1

Class C

No. 9 Houlton (4-8) at No. 8 Piscataquis (9-3)

No. 5 Fort Kent 4, No. 12 Madawaska 1

No. 6 Schenck/Stearns 4, No. 11 Lee Acad. 1

No. 10 Calais (7-5) at No. 7 Deer Isle-Stonington (5-7)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 31

Class A

No. 5 Bangor (7-5) at No. 4 Mt. Blue (7-5)

No. 6 Brunswick (5-7) at No. 3 Mt. Ararat (9-3)

No. 7 Hampden Acad. (6-6) at No. 2 Lewiston (9-3)

Class B

Erskine-MCI winner at No. 1 Waterville (12-0)

Ellsworth-MDI winner at No. 4 Belfast (9-3)

Washington Acad.-Hermon winner at No. 3 Foxcroft Acad. (12-0)

No. 7 Brewer (9-4) at No. 2 Caribou (12-0)

Class C

Piscataquis-Houlton winner at No. 1 Mattanawcook Acad. (12-0)

No. 5 Fort Kent (9-4) at No. 4 Van Buren (9-1)

No. 6 Schenck/Stearns (8-5) at No. 3 George Stevens Acad. (6-6)

DI-Stonington/Calais winner at No. 2 Orono (8-4)

SOUTH

Tuesday, May 31

Preliminaries

Class A

No. 9 Cheverus (5-7) at No. 8 Gorham (5-7)

No. 6 Windham 4, No. 11 Bonny Eagle 1

No. 7 Deering 4, No. 10 South Portland 1

Class B

No. 5 Cape Elizabeth (7-5) at No. 4 Mountain Valley (4-6)

Thursday, May 31

Quarterfinals

Class A

Gorham-Cheverus winner at No. 1 Falmouth (12-0)

No. 5 Thornton Acad. (9-3) at No. 4 Westbrook (9-3)

No. 6 Windham (9-4) at No. 3 Kennebunk/Wells (10-2)

No. 7 Deering (8-5) at No. 2 Portland (11-1)

Class B

Mountain Valley-Cape Elizabeth winner at No. 1 Lincoln Acad. (9-3)

No. 6 Gardiner (6-6) at No. 3 Yarmouth (9-3)

No. 7 York (6-6) at No. 2 Freeport (9-3)

Class C

No. 8 Lisbon (1-9) at No. 1 Waynflete (12-0)

No. 5 Madison (6-4) at No. 4 Carrabec (7-3)

No. 6 Boothbay (3-7) at No. 3 Dirigo (9-1)

No. 7 Wiscasset (3-7) at No. 2 Hall-Dale (9-1)

GIRLS

NORTH

Preliminaries

Tuesday, May 29

Class B

No. 8 Belfast 3, No. 9 Brewer 2

No. 12 Oceanside 3, No. 5 Ellsworth 2

No. 11 Mount Desert Island (4-8) No. 6 Erskine Acad. 8-4)

No. 10 Foxcroft Acad. 4, No. 7 Presque Isle 1

Class C

No. 9 Deer Isle-Stonington (4-8) at No. 8 Calais (10-2)

No. 12 Penobscot Valley (4-8) at No. 5 Piscataquis (8-4)

No. 11 Schenck/Stearns 5, No. 6 Lee Acad. 0

No. 10 Van Buren (6-4) at No. 7 Houlton (6-6)

Quarterfinals

Thursday, May 31

Class A

No. 8 Cony (4-8) at No. 1 Lewiston (12-0)

No. 5 Mt. Blue (7-5) at No. 4 Camden Hills (9-3)

No. 6 Skowhegan (6-6) at No. 3 Messalonskee (10-2)

No. 7 Bangor (5-7) at No. 2 Brunswick (11-1)

Class B

No. 8 Belfast (7-6) at No. 1 Caribou (12-0)

No. 12 Oceanside (5-8) at No. 4 Hermon (8-4)

Erskine-MDI winner at No. 3 Waterville (10-2)

No. 10 Foxcroft Acad. (5-8) at No. 2 John Bapst (11-1)

Class C

Calais/DI-Stonington winner at No. 1 Mattanawcook Acad. (12-0)

PCHS-PVHS winner at No. 4 Orono (8-4)

No. 11 Schenck/Stearns (4-9) at No. 3 Fort Kent (9-3)

Houlton-Van Buren winner at No. 2 George Stevens Acad. (10-2)

SOUTH

Tuesday, May 29

Preliminaries

Class A

No. 9 Windham 4, No. 8 Westbrook 1

No. 5 Scarborough 5, No. 12 Deering 0

No. 6 Portland 5, No. 11 South Portland 0

No. 7 Thornton Acad. 5, No. 10 Marshwood 0

Thursday, May 31

Quarterfinals

Class A

No. 9 Windham (7-6) at No. 1 Falmouth (12-0)

No. 5 Scarborough (10-3) at No. 4 Kennebunk/Wells (9-3)

No. 6 Portland (7-6) at No. 3 Cheverus (10-2)

No. 7 Thornton Acad. (8-5) at No. 2 Gorham (11-1)

Class B

No. 8 Spruce Mountain (4-6) at No. 1 Lincoln Acad. (12-0)

No. 5 Mountain Valley (7-3) at No. 4 Gardiner (8-4)

No. 6 Yarmouth (8-4) at No. 3 Cape Elizabeth (10-2)

No. 7 York (7-5) at No. 2 Greely (12-0)

Class C

No. 8 North Yarmouth Acad. (4-8) at No. 1 Carrabec (10-0)

No. 5 Waynflete (7-5) at No. 4 Winthrop (8-2)

No. 6 Hall-Dale (6-4) at No. 3 Madison (9-1)

No. 7 Boothbay (5-5) at No. 2 Maranacook (11-1)

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

Boys prelims

No. 6 Schenck (8-5) 4, No. 11 Lee Acad. (4-9) 1

Singles: Dat Duong (Lee) def. Nick Powers. 6-0, 6-2; Dylan Danforth (S) def. Alessio Zannotta 6-0, 6-4; Tyrone Davis (S) def. Davide Zannotta 7-5, 6-2; doubles: Colby Hannan-Bryce Pennell (S) def. Alex Jacobson-Jerry Su 6-3, 6-1; Hunter McLaughlin-Dustin Hiliker (S) def. Dakota Lattig-A.J. Beach 1-6, 6-1, 6-4

Fort Kent (8-4) 4, Madawaska (1-9) 1

Singles: Ben Hebert (M) def. Niko Naranja 6-3, 3-6, 6-3, Jonathan Blanchette (FK) def. Lance Lavoie 6-0, 6-1, Reece Voisine (FK) def. Alex Daigle 6-4, 6-3; doubles: Caleb Delisle-Sam Johnson (FK) def. Andrew Nadeau-Max Gendreau 6-1, 6-2, Samuel Albert-Raphael Babin (FK) def. Caleb Bassett-Jacob Vereneau 6-0, 6-3

Girls prelims

No. 10 Foxcroft Acad. (5-8) 3, No. 7 Presque Isle (6-7) 2

Singles: Han Boucher (PI) def. Emily Curtis 6-1, 6-2, Olivia Wesley (FA) def. Miranda Bragan 3-6, 6-1, 6-4, Avery Nelson (FA) def. Anna Robinson 6-3, 6-3; doubles: Gaby Halley-Jenna Ouellette (PI) def. Cheyanne Skomars-Helena Salzmann 7-5, 7-6 (7-3), Aaliya Ellis-Emelia Grant (FA) by forfeit

No. 11 Schenck/ Stearns (4-9) 5, No. 6 Lee Acad. (7-6) 0

Singles: Hannah Johnston def. Audrey Nicholas 3-6, 6-3, 6-0; Ally Noddin def. Maggie Banks 3-6, 7-6 (8-6), 6-0; Emily Cole def. Nicole Chandler 6-2, 6-4; doubles: Emily Gagnon-Hailey Johnston def. Lynzi Rideout-Quie Siegfried 6-1, 6-1; Madison McDunnah-Baileigh Osborne win by forfeit

Golf

MSGA Women

At Biddeford Saco

Flight 1: GROSS: Colucci, Ruth, 79, O’Grady, Kathi, 81, Bova, Diane, 82, Vadnais, Bernice, 84, Koshliek, Vicki, 84; NET: Lazenby, Kimberly, 70, Brewster, Donna, 71, Johnson, Melissa, 71, Wedge, Maureen, 71; Flight 2: GROSS: Pirkola, Mary, 84, Field, Nancy, 88, Audiffred, Margo, 91, Blanchette, Laura, 92, Treadwell, Helen, 92, Flower, Jane, 92; NET: Lage, Patricia, 68, Bouton, Patricia, 72, Eon, Joy, 74, Garland, Corleen, 76, VanReenen, Cathy, 76, Lano, Maureen, 76 Flight 3: GROSS: Beaulieu, Sue, 90, Tierney, Chris, 93, Sullivan, Terry, 94, Neilson, Peg, 95; NET: Blake, Marcia, 72, Lipman, Laura, 72, White, Bobbie, 72, Applebee, Donna, 76; Flight 4: GROSS: Bailey, Patricia, 95, Porter, Debbie, 95, Arnold, Colleen, 95; NET: Cote, Bonnie, 74, Bryant, Eileen, 75, Davison, Darlene, 78, Ray, Phyllis, 78, Sue McLain, 79 Flight 5: GROSS: Lee, Janet, 97, Guerin, Penny, 101, Leblanc, Sylvia, 103, Curry, Anne, 104; NET: Robichaud, Linda, 72, Bureau, June, 73, Ellis, Lucy, 77, Colby, Sheila, 78; Flight 6: GROSS: Scott, Barb, 107, May, Ann, 110, Wallingford, Joy, 111, Macdonald, Patricia S., 111 NET: Fine, Pati, 74, Hevey, Dana, 78, Farrell, Jean, 80, Snow, Diane, 81, Collins, Maureen, 81 GROSS: Skins: VanReenen, Cathy, 11, Bova, Diane, 17, Kleiner, Sandra, 12, NET: Skins: May, Ann, 18, Fine, Pati, 15, Holmes, Linda, 1, Hevey, Dana, 2, Pelletier, Diane, 7, Johnson, Melissa, 9

LOCAL

At Traditions GC

Women’s League — 1. Shelley Drillen, Marcia Biggane, Stevie Lord, Joan Mansigian, 34; 2. Debbie Dunham, Brenda Crosby, Betty Jamison, Hilda Wardwell, 34; 3. Dawn Seavey, Irene Woodford, Dianne Swandal, Loretta Robichaud, 34; 4. Susan Payne, Jane Levie, Pat Woodbury, 35; 5. Lois Adams, Tammy Curtis, Marilyn Hughes, 36; 6. Jean Young, Rachel Boal, Tina Clark, 36; Pin: Marilyn Hughes 11-2

Women’s Evening League — 1. Julie Oreskovich, Nancy Carney, Lynn Hunt, Susan Payne, 36.

At Hampden CC

Ladies League — 1. Aida Francis, Donna Nason, Elinor Bucklin, Geneva Allen 36; 2. Joette Fields, Pam Anderson, Jane Sturgeon, Susan Hall 38; 3. Paula Grindle, Sally Hartman, Janice Rand, Sue Cross 41

At Dexter Muni GC

Points and Pins: Ron Moody +2.5, Mike Dyer +2, D Richardson +1.5, Matt Bartlett +1.5, Randy Moulton +1.5; Pins: No. 4 Rick Sherburne 8-0

At Pine Hill GC

Dawson Insurance Tuesday Night Scramble — 1. Brandon Scovil, Larry Freeman, Chris Brochu, Patrick McEwen 30, 2. (by draw) Jon Hutchins, Jason Brooks, Craig Wooster 31, 3. Zach Brochu, Jim Nadeau, Adam Freeman, Bob Simmons 31; Pins: No. 7 Adam Freeman 13-9, No. 9 Mike LaChance 7-3

Auto racing

LOCAL

At Wiscasset Speedway

Wood Pellet Warehouse Late Model Sportsman Coastal 200 Presented by Jordan Lumber/Jordan Excavation: 1. Ben Ashline, Fairfield: 2. Dave Farrington, Jay; 3. Shane Clark, Winterport; 4. Andrew McLaughlin, Harrington; 5. Daren Ripley, Rockland; 6. J.R. Robinson, Steuben; 7. Ryan St. Clair, Liberty; 8. James Osmond, Wiscasset; 9. Dylan Street, Old Town; 10. Ben Erskine, Fairfield

K&A Property Services Modifieds (30 laps) — *unofficial Pending Engine Inspection: 1. Adam Chadbourne, Woolwich; 2. Allan Moeller, Dresden; 3. Ryan Chadwick, Wiscasset; 4. Nick Reno, West Bath; 5. Wayne Allard, Stetson

Kennebec Equipment Rental Outlaw Mini (25 laps): 1. Jimmy Childs, Leeds; 2. Zach Audet, Skowhegan; 3. Brent Roy, Vassalboro; 4. Jake Hensbee, Whitefield; 5. Rob Greenleaf, Bath

Norm’s Used Cars Strictly Streets (25 laps): 1. Jonathon Emerson, Sabattus; 2. Zachary Emerson, Sabattus; 3. Brad Erskine, Solon; 4. Kimberly Knight, Chesterville; 5. David Whittier, Poland

Harness racing

BANGOR RACEWAY

Tuesday Results

FIRST, Pace, $3,600

Bo Master, Sh Thayer, 2.20 2.20 2.10

Father Of the Year, Mi Downey, 2.80 2.10

Jk Allnitelong, Ga Mosher, 2.60

T–1:55.0. Ex. 4-2 $4.80; Tr. 4-2-6 $9.60

SECOND, Pace, $3,100

Leeann Majors, Ro Nadeau, 28.00 91.00 16.00

Powerful Love, Mc Sowers, 21.40 22.80

Wild Lady Luck, Sh Thayer, 5.20

T–1:58.0. Ex. 7-6 $587.00; Tr. 7-6-5 $1,444.00; 1st half DD 4-7 $113.80

THIRD, Pace, $3,700

Pembroke Scorpio, He Campbell, 3.60 2.80 2.10

Card Rustler, Sh Thayer, 4.80 3.00

Regulus N, Ga Mosher, 2.80

T–1:56.2. Ex. 1-6 $25.40; Tr. 1-6-5 $50.00

FOURTH, Pace, $2,700

Stonebridge Satire, An Harrington, 2.60 2.20 2.10

Critique, Mi Downey, 3.20 2.40

The Deucemeister, Ga Hall, 3.00

T–2:00.3. Ex. 3-4 $5.00; Tr. 3-4-1 $34.60

FIFTH, Pace, $3,700

Luv A Lot Hanover, Mc Sowers, 9.40 3.40 2.60

Miss M A Jones, Ga Mosher, 2.60 2.10

Nuclearccino, He Campbell, 3.00

T–1:58.0. Ex. 2-4 $28.60; Tr. 2-4-3 $79.60

SIXTH, Pace, $2,850

Palm’s Beach, Da Deslandes, 5.00 3.80 2.60

Roman Conqueror N, Ga Mosher, 6.60 4.20

Double D Deluxe, Do Dickison, 5.60

T–1:57.3. Ex. 5-2 $20.00; Tr. 5-2-4 $130.00

SEVENTH, Pace, $3,700

Some Major Beach, Ga Mosher, 2.40 2.20 2.10

Aint No Mo, Sh Thayer, 4.40 2.80

Js Mcflash, Mc Sowers, 2.20

T–1:56.1. Ex. 4-2 $6.60; Tr. 4-2-3 $13.20; Pick 3, 2-5-4 $33.60

EIGHTH, Pace, $3,100

Keystone Camaro, Mc Sowers, 9.00 2.60 3.20

Red Dog Saloon, He Campbell, 3.20 2.80

Love Without End, Jo Beckwith, 12.20

T–1:56.4. Ex. 5-3 $18.80; Tr. 5-3-8 $456.20

NINTH, Pace, $5,000

Bet You, He Campbell, 3.00 2.60 2.40

Kid Courageous A, Da Deslandes, 3.60 2.40

Jimmy C R, Ga Mosher, 3.40

T–1:56.0. Ex. 1-2 $7.20; Tr. 1-2-3 $17.40

TENTH, Trot, $5,000

Sim Brown, Ga Mosher, 3.20 2.20 2.10

Trotalot, He Campbell, 2.20 2.10

Cantabmyway, Ro Estes, 4.00

T–2:01.3. Ex. 4-3 $3.60; Tr. 4-3-2 $42.20; Late DD 1-4 $6.20

Total Handle: $30,300