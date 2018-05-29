Maine man still seeking votes after being booted from U.S. Senate campaign

Christopher Cousins | BDN Christopher Cousins | BDN

By Christopher Cousins , BDN Staff • May 29, 2018 3:41 pm

A U.S. Senate candidate vying to unseat independent Angus King is continuing his campaign even though Maine’s top court booted him out of the race weeks ago.

Republican Max Linn of Bar Harbor was alternatively declared in and out of the race for weeks earlier this year as Secretary of State Matt Dunlap and then the court system grappled with whether faulty signatures found on his ballot access paperwork, and was finally rejected May 8 in a summary judgment from the Maine Supreme Judicial Court.

But supporters of Linn, who was vying for the Republican nomination in the primary election against state Sen. Eric Brakey, R-Auburn, are erecting campaign signs along roads throughout Maine and have sent out a mailer to registered Republicans soliciting their votes.

Contributed | BDN Contributed | BDN

“Don’t let the DEMOCRAT Secretary of State tell you that your vote doesn’t count,” reads the mailer. “Fight the establishment. Vote Max Linn June 12. President Trump is depending on it.”

Linn’s road signs, reading “Trump Strong,” have also been seen across the state, including one that was posted outside Dunlap’s office at the State House complex in Augusta. Dunlap says no matter how many votes Linn receives, they won’t count even though Linn’s name and those of three people who have dropped out of their races will appear on June 12 primary election ballots.

“A vote for any of these candidates will be counted as a blank,” Dunlap said in a news release.

Linn’s campaign was under scrutiny for weeks after Brakey’s campaign found signatures on his ballot access paperwork from several dead people and people who produced affidavits proclaiming they never signed. Linn unsuccessfully appealed a lower court’s decision against him to the Maine Supreme Judicial Court, which quickly rejected it.

Linn’s campaign did not immediately respond to a request for comment Tuesday afternoon.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates.

For a roundup of Maine political news, click here for the Daily Brief. Click here to get Maine’s only newsletter on state politics via email on weekday mornings.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.