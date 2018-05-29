Maine man dies in moped crash

John Clarke Russ | BDN John Clarke Russ | BDN

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 29, 2018 11:16 am

An Arundel man died Friday when he was thrown from his moped and struck a guardrail in Kennebunk, police said.

Andrew Giles, 40, wasn’t wearing a helmet when he lost control of his moped around 9:45 p.m. on Old Port Road, which caused him to fly off the scooter and hit a guardrail, according to Kennebunk police. Giles died at the scene, police said.

“It is unclear whether a helmet would have saved this man’s life in this crash but we always advise people to wear helmets whether on a bicycle, moped or motorcycle,” Lt. Eric O’Brien said.

The Maine Warden Service assisted local police reconstructing the crash, which is still under investigation.

