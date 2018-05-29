York
May 29, 2018
York Latest News | Poll Questions | Garrett Mason | Boston Celtics | George HW Bush
York

Maine girl, 8, to make big screen debut in Denzel Washington movie

Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP
Denzel Washington attends the 2018 Tony Awards Meet The Nominees press junket on Wednesday, May 2, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
The Associated Press

WELLS, Maine — An 8-year-old girl from Maine is ready to make her big screen debut with one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Rhys Olivia Cote, of Wells, was cast for a role in Denzel Washington’s newest movie, “The Equalizer 2.” Her scenes were filmed in Boston.

This may be Rhys’ first movie, but she has already built an impressive resume.

She’s been modeling since the tender age of 3, has appeared in TV commercials and made an appearance on Steve Harvey’s network TV show “Little Big Shots.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like