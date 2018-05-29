Maine girl, 8, to make big screen debut in Denzel Washington movie

Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP

The Associated Press • May 29, 2018 10:08 am

WELLS, Maine — An 8-year-old girl from Maine is ready to make her big screen debut with one of the biggest names in Hollywood.

Rhys Olivia Cote, of Wells, was cast for a role in Denzel Washington’s newest movie, “The Equalizer 2.” Her scenes were filmed in Boston.

This may be Rhys’ first movie, but she has already built an impressive resume.

She’s been modeling since the tender age of 3, has appeared in TV commercials and made an appearance on Steve Harvey’s network TV show “Little Big Shots.”

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.