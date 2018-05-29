Burglar ate 3 frozen pizzas, ice cream during break-in at Maine church, cops say

Google Streetview | BDN Google Streetview | BDN

The Associated Press • May 29, 2018 3:02 pm

OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Police say a hungry burglar helped himself to three frozen pizzas and some ice cream at a church before vandalizing the building.

Pastor Michael Gray said in an email the unidentified burglar ate food and broke the door to the church’s food pantry along with a vase and some other objects. The Journal Tribune reports the suspect got into the Old Orchard Beach United Methodist Church through a door that was left open.

Between Monday evening and Tuesday morning, someone took advantage of a church door that had been left slightly ajar and… Posted by Old Orchard Beach UMC on Tuesday, May 29, 2018

Church officials say they will be more careful with building security.

The church asks members in a Facebook post to “pray for the person or persons” involved in the crime.

Police continue to investigate.

