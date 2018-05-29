Firefighters respond to apartment blaze in Portland

Seth Koenig | BDN Seth Koenig | BDN

By CBS 13 • May 29, 2018 3:59 pm

PORTLAND, Maine — Firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 41 Alder St. in Portland Tuesday afternoon.

Portland police told CBS 13 all people and animals were able to make it out safely.

A fire in downtown Portland! The fire is out in back apartment at 41 Alder and clean up is underway. According to @PolicePortland everyone, including animals made it out safely @WGME @PortlandFire @CityPortland #fire #PortlandME pic.twitter.com/WIZPKvEm71 — Jeff Peterson (@JeffWGME) May 29, 2018

Appears to be significant damage to the multi-family building. Man who owns the property next to it says his building has damage from the heat/smoke too pic.twitter.com/thWIVIbPQr — Sam Read (@SamWGME) May 29, 2018

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.