Portland
May 29, 2018
Portland

Firefighters respond to apartment blaze in Portland

Seth Koenig | BDN
A Portland firefighters surveys the damage at 41 Alder St. Tuesday afternoon after crews put out an apartment fire at the site.
By CBS 13

PORTLAND, Maine — Firefighters responded to an apartment fire at 41 Alder St. in Portland Tuesday afternoon.

Portland police told CBS 13 all people and animals were able to make it out safely.

Comments

