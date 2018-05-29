Midcoast
May 29, 2018
Midcoast Latest News | Poll Questions | Garrett Mason | Boston Celtics | George HW Bush
Midcoast

Longtime advocate for Maine’s veterans dies

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN
William "Chick" Ciciotte of Brunswick gives a welcome speech on the first day of the American Legion of the State of Maine's annual state convention at the Cross Insurance Center on June 17, 2016. Ciciotte passed away Sunday.
By Beth Brogan, BDN Staff

William L. “Chick” Ciciotte of Topsham, a steadfast advocate for veterans and past commander of the American Legion Department of Maine, died Sunday.

Ciciotte was well-known throughout the midcoast region, and the state, for his work improving health care and other benefits for veterans.

Ciciotte joined the U.S. Air Force shortly after turning 17, and in 1957 moved briefly to Brunswick to work at the Air Force radar site at Brunswick Naval Air Station, the Times Record reported.

He served 32 years in the Air Force.

When he retired in 1970, he began working with and on behalf of veterans.

He spent a significant amount of time lobbying for veterans at the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee.

In 2016, Ciciotte served as grand marshal of the Brunswick-Topsham Memorial Day parade.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates

Follow BDN Bath-Brunswick on Facebook for the latest news from the Bath-Brunswick area and Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like