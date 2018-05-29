Longtime advocate for Maine’s veterans dies

Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN Linda Coan O'Kresik | BDN

By Beth Brogan , BDN Staff • May 29, 2018 11:50 am

William L. “Chick” Ciciotte of Topsham, a steadfast advocate for veterans and past commander of the American Legion Department of Maine, died Sunday.

Ciciotte was well-known throughout the midcoast region, and the state, for his work improving health care and other benefits for veterans.

Ciciotte joined the U.S. Air Force shortly after turning 17, and in 1957 moved briefly to Brunswick to work at the Air Force radar site at Brunswick Naval Air Station, the Times Record reported.

He served 32 years in the Air Force.

When he retired in 1970, he began working with and on behalf of veterans.

He spent a significant amount of time lobbying for veterans at the Legislature’s Veterans and Legal Affairs Committee.

In 2016, Ciciotte served as grand marshal of the Brunswick-Topsham Memorial Day parade.

Watch bangordailynews.com for updates

Follow BDN Bath-Brunswick on Facebook for the latest news from the Bath-Brunswick area and Lincoln and Sagadahoc counties.