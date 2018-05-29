Weekend ATV crash kills passenger, seriously injures driver

Stock image | Pixabay Stock image | Pixabay

By Callie Ferguson , BDN Staff • May 29, 2018 8:20 am

Updated: May 29, 2018 9:26 am

A weekend ATV crash in Bingham left a New Hampshire man dead and another man seriously injured, authorities said.

The two 55-year-old men were riding south on a trail along the Kennebec River on a Polaris Razor side-by-side ATV when they crashed around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, killing passenger Charles Goodstein, said Cpl. John MacDonald, spokesman for the Maine Warden Service.

The driver, Blake Barker, also of New Hampshire, was found unresponsive at the crash scene, MacDonald said. He was flown in a LifeFlight helicopter to Eastern Maine Medical Center in Bangor in critical condition.

The men were riding along Interconnecting Trail System 87, about a mile or so south of Route 201. Bingham is small town in Somerset County, about 20 miles north of Skowhegan along Route 201.

The crash is under investigation. Wardens told ABC affiliate WMTW that speed was likely a factor in the crash.

