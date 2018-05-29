5 private Maine islands you can buy for less than $500K

www.privateislandsonline.com | BDN www.privateislandsonline.com | BDN

It’s fun to look at the lavish private Maine island properties on the market for millions — like Hope Island off the coast of Portland, which can still be yours for just less than $8 million and has a tavern and chapel in addition to the centerpiece mansion.

But what if we dial back the price range a little bit? You don’t get private islands for cheap, but what could you get for, say, $500,000 or less?

Maybe you’ve got a big family group and everyone is willing to pitch in for a communal vacation home. Maybe you can afford a place to kayak out to and camp on. Maybe you’re retiring, want to get away from it all and are selling off another property that can give you a little windfall to put toward your next home.

Or maybe you just want to fantasize at a lower price point. Here are five private Maine islands you can buy for less than a half million each.

Scabby Island Chain

It doesn’t have the most attractive-sounding name, but this three-island archipelago about a 20-minute boat ride from Machiasport’s Starboard Cove adds up to about 18 acres, offers panoramic views and will cost you just less than $500,000 to obtain. There’s no home to move right into, but according to privateislandsonline.com, a building permit is available for the largest of the three islands that could allow structures adding up to 10,000 square feet. Or you could keep the price down with a trendy tiny house.

For another $299,000, you can also snatch up the nearby peninsular Point of Main property which has a house foundation already ready.

Blake Island

Blake Island is on a lake in Otisfield, is accessible by footbridge and has an associated two-car garage on the mainland. The 1.5-acre island is listed with a “rustic” 600-square-foot cabin with two bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms, with space for expansion, at a cost of $499,000.

Etta’s Island

This four-acre lake island in Dover-Foxcroft is described by privateislandsonline.com as a “sprawling island estate with walking trails, outbuildings and two rustic cabins,” totaling five bedrooms and 1.5 bathrooms. The property has another half acre of associated land on the mainland for parking cars, and the island is equipped with electricity, telephone service, hot water and wood stoves. This one costs $479,500.

Greer Island

How about this five-acre island in Penobscot Bay off the eastern shore of Vinalhaven? At low-tide, a sandbar walkway to Vinalhaven emerges, and there’s an existing 12-foot-by-15-foot structure that could be used as “a water’s edge (art) studio,” according to the listing. The island is on the market for $395,000, but if you wanted a cabin, you’d have to build one, and the zoning only allows for a 600-square-foot building.

Phoebe Island

You can buy this 2-plus-acre Sebec Lake island for $459,000, complete with what privateislandsonline.com calls “a perfect turnkey house.” According to Portland Monthly magazine, the island sits just 100 feet offshore and a cottage was built there in the 1930s by a dentist, and has since “been renovated with an updated interior of polished pine panels and rustic wooden furniture.”

