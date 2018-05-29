Navy spends nearly $7M to renovate WWII-era building at Maine shipyard

Submitted photo courtesy of Portsmouth Herald Submitted photo courtesy of Portsmouth Herald

By Hadley Barndollar, Portsmouth Herald • May 29, 2018 2:07 pm

Updated: May 29, 2018 2:07 pm

KITTERY, Maine — The Navy recently invested more than $6 million into a 1942 Portsmouth Naval Shipyard building originally constructed to ramp-up production leading into World War II.

Building 177 was designed to store pipe and bar stock, according to Public Affairs Specialist Libby Morin, and that remains the building’s primary function today. The recent project essentially “re-used” the building to utilize a modern racking system and store equipment used for emergency response, she said.

“The WWII era storage building was one of several storage buildings constructed in this area, away from the busy waterfront, but easily reachable,” Morin said. “The building has a large basilican-form with a clerestory, shiplap wood siding and many of its original wooden windows.”

“Repair Building 177” was a design bid build project, the design portion awarded to McHenry Architecture of Portsmouth as the architect engineer firm in September 2014. The construction contract was awarded to Structural Associates in June 2015, via Simplified Acquisition under a multiple award construction contract, Morin said.

The overall project cost was $6,770,422, including all associated internal and external modifications to Building 177. Construction began in November 2015 and the project was completed last September. Naval Facilities Engineering Command was the contracting agency for both the design and construction contracts.

According to McHenry Architecture, the project involved repair and renovation of approximately 29,000 square feet. Improvements included the replacement of the deteriorated exterior envelope, an insulated rain screen system, repair of existing windows, a new roof and insulation systems, repairs to the structural framing system, and repairs to the foundation and flooring. Interior repairs included the renovation and reconfiguration of the existing office space, and installations of new new plumbing, heating, electric, lighting and fire detection/suppression systems.

Morin said Building 177 is a contributing resource to the Portsmouth Naval Shipyard Historic District. Any project with federal funding or seeking federal permits is subject to Section 106 of the National Historic Preservation Act, she said, requiring that agencies, such as the Navy, consider the effect of proposed work on historic properties.

“The Navy then determines the effect and consults with the Maine State Historic Preservation Office and other appropriate parties on our finding of effect,” she said.

In the case of Building 177, “the Navy worked with the design team to develop a project, which kept the historic character of the building, while rehabilitating it to meet modern needs and sensitively improve energy efficiency,” Morin noted.

