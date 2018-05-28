Sophomore beats senior sister in state high school singles tennis final

By Larry Mahoney , BDN Staff • May 28, 2018 10:07 pm

Grace and Rosemary Campanella are sisters.

They are also teammates although they go to different high schools.

And they met in the state singles tennis championship on Monday at The Racket and Fitness Center in Portland with second seed Grace, a sophomore at Wells High School, upsetting top seed Rosemary, a senior at Kennebunk High, 6-2, 6-4.

They are teammates because Kennebunk-Wells is a cooperative team.

Rosemary Campanella was seeking her first state title after losing in the finals the past two years.

The boys final also pitted teammates as Falmouth High School junior Nick Forester, the top seed, bested No. 3 Alex Klemperer, a senior, 6-4, 6-1.

Forester had lost a heartbreaker in the final a year ago to Mount Ararat of Topsham’s Nick Mathieu 3-6, 6-4, 7-5.

The semifinals and finals were scheduled to be held on the outdoor courts at Bates College in Lewiston but early morning precipitation forced the change to the indoor facility in Portland.

Earlier in the day, Grace Campanella upended 14-year-old Lincoln Academy of Newcastle freshman and sixth seed Caitlin Cass 6-1, 6-1 in the semis while sister Rosemary beat No. 12 Jocelyn Bolt from Gorham 6-0, 6-0.

Bolt had earned her berth into the semis by eliminating No. 5 Meredith Kelley of Falmouth in the round of 16, 6-7 (7-4), 6-4, 6-4 and No. 4 Gabrielle Marquis of Caribou 6-3, 6-1 in the quarterfinals.

Grace Campanella had lost just one game in her previous three matches last week before playing Cass as she had beaten Ellsworth’s Miriam Nelson and Brunswick’s Anna Parker each 6-0, 6-0 before beating Cheverus High School of Portland’s Anastasia Kapothanasis, the 12th seed, 6-1, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Rosemary Campanella, who has signed a National Letter of Intent to play tennis at NCAA Division II Merrimack College in North Andover, Mass., next year, had previously ousted Fiona Liang of Lincoln Academy 6-2, 6-1, Katrina Mason of Carrabec High in North Anson, 6-0, 6-0 and ninth seed Abby Svor of Lewiston 6-0, 6-0.

Rosemary Campanella was the second seed a year ago and lost to top seed Lana Mavor of Yarmouth 6-1, 6-1 after Mavor had ousted her fifth-seeded sister by the same score in the semis.

Falmouth senior Julia Brogan, a third seed, had beaten Rosemary Campanella, the fourth seed, 6-1, 6-0 in the 2016 singles final.

On the boys side, Forester bested Mount Ararat’s Peter Mao, the fourth seed, in the semifinals 6-1, 6-1, while Klemperer dropped the first set to No. 7 Jacob Greene of Portland’s Waynflete School before pulling out a 4-6, 6-4, 6-3 triumph.

Forester began his quest for the championship with a 6-0, 6-2 triumph over Wes Goodwin of Freeport 6-0, 6-2 in the second round before upending Bangor’s Dennis Stewart 6-0, 6-0 in the round of 16 and ninth seed Quinn Clarke of Portland 6-0, 6-0 in the quarterfinals.

Klemperer started his run to the final with a hard-fought 7-6 (7-4), 6-4 win over York’s Dinon Hughes in the second round followed by a 6-0, 6-4 win over Freeport’s Clay Canterbury in the round of 16 and a 6-3, 6-3 victory over Caribou’s Parker Deprey, the sixth seed, in the quarterfinals.

