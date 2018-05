Bridget Brown | BDN Bridget Brown | BDN

By CBS 13 • May 28, 2018 11:00 am

WELLS, Maine — Police issued a warning over the weekend after foxes were seen coming close to homes in a Wells neighborhood.

Wells police in a Facebook post advised residents to keep an eye out for two foxes in the area of Natanis Ridge Circle, where the foxes were seen coming “very close to homes.”

Anyone who sees the foxes near a home is urged to contact the Maine Warden Service at 657-3030.

