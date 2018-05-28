Thieves break into snack shacks in 2 midcoast towns, police say

Stock image | Pexels Stock image | Pexels

By CBS 13 • May 28, 2018 10:42 am

WALDOBORO, Maine — Police said a Saturday night break-in at a snack shack in Waldoboro may be connected with a similar break-in in Warren.

On Sunday, Waldoboro police posted on Facebook they were alerted to the issue at John Foster Little League Field by Miller Elementary School.

Police said someone broke into the snack shack by damaging a window and supplies were taken.

Police believe the same suspect or suspects also broke into a snack shack in Warren on Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waldoboro police Patrolman Jeff Fuller.

