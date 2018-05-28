Midcoast
May 28, 2018
Midcoast Latest News | Poll Questions | Garrett Mason | Boston Celtics | George HW Bush
Midcoast

Thieves break into snack shacks in 2 midcoast towns, police say

Stock image | Pexels
Stock image | Pexels
By CBS 13

WALDOBORO, Maine — Police said a Saturday night break-in at a snack shack in Waldoboro may be connected with a similar break-in in Warren.

On Sunday, Waldoboro police posted on Facebook they were alerted to the issue at John Foster Little League Field by Miller Elementary School.

Police said someone broke into the snack shack by damaging a window and supplies were taken.

Police believe the same suspect or suspects also broke into a snack shack in Warren on Saturday night.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Waldoboro police Patrolman Jeff Fuller.

Follow the Bangor Daily News on Facebook for the latest Maine news.

 

Have feedback? Want to know more? Send us ideas for follow-up stories.

Comments

You may also like