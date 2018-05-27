Smart captures Speedway 95 feature race

May 27, 2018 9:39 pm

HERMON, Maine — Deane Smart of Bradley grabbed the lead from Orrington’s John Kalel II on a lap 9 restart and held the top spot in the 40-lap Dysart’s Late Model feature to the checkers, scoring his first win of the young season at Speedway 95 on Saturday.

Kris Matchett of Skowhegan worked his way up from a ninth-place start to steal the runner-up spot from Kalel on the 34th circuit. Kalel held on to take third while last week’s winner Joey Doyon of Winterport and 2016 Street Stock Champion Asa Jones of Sullivan rounded out the top five.

Other Speedway 95 results

Casella Recycling Street Stocks, Sunoco Race Fuels Series (50 laps): 1. William McCullough, Kenduskeag; 2. Bradley Norris, Ellsworth; 3. Mike Overlock, Franklin; 4. Matt Rickards, North Anson; 5. Jordan Pearson, Corinth; Casella Waste Systems Sport-Four (25 laps): 1. Zach Audet, Norridgewock; 2. Isaac Rollins, Hudson; 3. Cole Robinson, Clinton; 4. Kyle Robinson, Clinton; 5. Lewis Batchelder, Dixmont; Caged Runners (unofficial): 1. Ethan Lyons, Skowhegan; 2. Durbon Davis, Hermon; 3. Caleb Willette, Winslow; 4. Jesse Dodge III, Fairfield; 5. Patrick Donovan, Canaan

Next week: No racing; monster trucks Friday and Saturday nights

Oxford Plains Speedway

Budweiser Super Late Model (50 laps): 1. 36 Ryan Robbins, Dixfield; 2. 47 Gabe Brown, Center Conway, NH; 3. 7 Curtis Gerry, Waterboro; 4. 29 Austin Teras, Gray; 5. Dan McKeage, Gorham; Allen’s Coffee Flavored Brandy Street Stock (50 laps): 1. 21 Zach Bowie, Turner; 2. 61 Matt Dufault, Turner; 3. 36 Rick Spaulding, Lisbon; 4. 11 Tyler King, Gray; 5. 4 Jordan Russell, Norway; Bandits (20 laps): 1. 08 Mike McKinney, Berlin, NH; 2. 52 Chad Wills, Buckfield; 3. 51 Kyle Hewins, Leeds; 4. 12 Adam Sanborn, West Paris; 5. 54 Kurt Hewins, Leeds; Figure 8 (20 laps): 1. 2 Dale Lawrence, Lisbon; 2. 4 Kyle Kilgore, South Paris; 3. 1 Jon Lizotte, Lewiston; 4. 41 Greg Durgin, South Paris; 5. 54 David Smith, South Paris; Rookie (15 laps): 1. 3 Thomas Brackett, Auburn; 2. 91 Brady Heath, Waterford.