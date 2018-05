Results of Saturday’s MPA State Singles Tennis Tournament matches

May 26, 2018 9:40 pm

Updated: May 26, 2018 10:42 pm

Tennis

HIGH SCHOOL

MPA State Singles Tournament

At Racket & Fitness Center, Portland

GIRLS

ROUND OF 16

No. 1 Rosemary Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells) def. Katrina Mason (Carrabec), 6-0, 6-0; No. 9 Abby Svor (Lewiston) def. Sammi Saulter (Waterville), 6-2, 6-1; No. 4 Gabrielle Marquis (Caribou) def. Katie Gilman (Cape Elizabeth), 6-3, 6-4; No. 12 Jocelyn Bolt (Gorham) de. No. 5-Meredith Kelley (Falmouth), 6-7(4), 6-4, 6-4; No. 6 Caitlin Cass (Lincoln Academy) def. No. 11 Ashley Matlock (Caribou), 6-1, 6-2; No. 3 Izzy Evans (Greely) def. Natalie Tilton (Mattanawcook Academy), 6-0, 6-0; No. 10 Anastasia Kapothanasis (Cheverus) def. No. 7 Blair Hollyday (Cape Elizabeth), 0-6, 6-2, 7-6 (4); No. 2 Grace Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells) def. Anna Parker (Brunswick), 6-0, 6-0

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 R.Campanella def. No. 9 Svor, 6-0, 6-0; No. 12 Bolt def. No. 4 Marquis, 6-3, 6-1; No. 6 Cass def. No. 3 Evans, 7-5, 3-6, 7-5; No. 2 G.Campanella def. No. 10 Kapothanasis, 6-1, 6-0

SEMIFINALS

At Bates College, Lewiston

Monday, 9:30 a.m.

No. 1 Rosemary Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells) vs. No. 12 Jocelyn Bolt (Gorham)

No. 2 Grace Campanella (Kennebunk-Wells) vs. No. 6 Caitlin Cass (Lincoln Academy)

Championship match, 1 p.m.

BOYS

SECOND ROUND

(Resumed matches)

Eliot Small (Hampden Academy) def. Stephen Sepulveda (Windham), 7-6(1), 2-6, 6-3; No. 2 Declan Archer (Kennebunk-Wells) def. Dana Hinchliffe (Portland), 6-2, 6-4

ROUND OF 16

No. 1 Nick Forester (Falmouth) def. Dennis Stewart (Bangor), 6-0, 6-0; No. 9 Quinn Clarke (Portland) def. No. 8 Zack Flannery (Hampden Academy), 6-4, 6-1; No. 4 Peter Mao (Mt. Ararat) def. William Nicholas (Yarmouth), 6-0, 6-0; No. 5 Thorne Kieffer (Waynflete) def. No. 12 Aidan Treutel (Cheverus), 6-1, 6-0; No. 6 Parker Deprey (Caribou) def. No. 11 Cooper Russell (Camden Hills), 6-0, 6-4; No. 3 Alex Klemperer (Falmouth) def. Clay Canterbury (Freeport), 6-0, 6-4; No. 7 Jacob Greene (Waynflete) def. Matthew Ray (Falmouth), 7-5, 6-0; No. 2 Archer def. Small, 6-1, 6-3

QUARTERFINALS

No. 1 Forester def. No. 9 Clarke, 6-0, 6-0; No. 4 Mao def. No. 5 Kieffer, 6-4, 4-6, 6-4; No. 3 Klemperer def. No. 6 Deprey, 6-3, 6-3; No. 7 Greene def. No. 2 Archer, 6-2, 4-6, 6-4

SEMIFINALS

At Bates College, Lewiston

Monday, 9:30 a.m.

No. 1 Nick Forester (Falmouth) vs. No. 4 Peter Mao (Mt. Ararat)

No. 3 Alex Klemperer (Falmouth) vs. No. 7 Jacob Greene (Waynflete)

Championship Match, 1 p.m.